Malaysia emerged as the overall winner at the PETRONAS Malaysia International Challenge 2025, capturing two titles at the Perak Arena Badminton in Ipoh.

The homesters were victorious in the Mixed Doubles and also the Men’s Singles, but a third crown in the Men’s Doubles fell short in the final count.

In the Mixed Doubles, the unheralded duo of Tan Zhi Yang and Nicole Tan proved that their earlier win over top pair Zaidan Arrafi Awal Nabawi-Jessica Maya Rismawardani was no fluke when they dispatched another Indonesian duet in Kenzie Yoe-Luna Rianty Saffana in the final.

Zhi Yang-Nicole, the semifinalists at this year’s Slovak Open, were in tremendous shape as they wrapped things up in just over half an hour to shut down Kenzie-Luna, 16-14, 15-10.

As expected in the All-Malaysia final of the Men’s Singles, 20-year-old Eogene Ewe added a second title to his victory earlier in the Slovenian Open by beating compatriot Jan Jireh Lee in the final.

However, it was by no means an easy afternoon for the second-seeded Eogene when a determined Jan Jireh took the first set 15-8.

That loss prodded Eogene into action when he stormed to take the second set 15-7 and then the match with a close 15-13 victory.

Malaysia’s hope of a third crown in the Men’s Doubles was a battle between the top two seeds – second-seeded Malaysians Muhammad Faiq-Lok Hong Quan up against top pair Keiichiro Matsui and Katsuki Tamate from Japan.

Despite their best effort, Muhammad Faiq-Hong Quan – winners at last year’s Malaysian Junior International Challenge and SUKMA gold medallists, had to concede to the 7-15, 9-15 loss in 26 minutes.

PETRONAS MALAYSIA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE 2025

RESULTS – ALL FINALS

WOMEN’ SINGLES: Devika Sihag (IND) bt Isharani Baruah (IND) 15-7, 15-12

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Jeon Jui-Kim Ha-na (KOR) bt Yuna Kato-Hina Osawa (JPN) 15-10, 15-10

MIXED DOUBLES: Tan Zhi Yang-Nicole Tan (MAS) bt Kenzie Yoe-Luna Rianty Saffana (IDN) 16-14, 15-10

MEN’S DOUBLES: Eogene Ewe (MAS) bt Jan Jireh Lee (MAS) 8-15, 15-7, 15-13

MEN’S DOUBLES: Keiichiro Matsui-Katsuki Tamate (JPN)-Muhammad Faiq-Lok Hong Quan (MAS) 15-7, 15-13

