Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirms that Wong Choong Hann has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Director of Coaching, who is asymptomatic, is currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with the Ministry of Health (KKM), Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and National Sports Council (MSN) protocol on quarantine.

With the exception of Choong Hann, all of the mandatory pre-tournament swab tests underwent by a total of 39 shuttlers and coaches yesterday came back negative.

The Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara has since undergone a detailed sanitization process earlier today.

Upon consultation with the relevant government agencies, the Malaysian badminton team has been cleared to depart for Bangkok, Thailand for the Asian Leg of the BWF Tour as per schedule tomorrow.

After arrival, the Malaysian badminton players are set to observe a period of quarantine until 11 January as per the tournament requirements. They are also set to undergo a series of swab tests upon arrival, Day 4, Day 9, Day 13 and Day 18 within the three days before departing back home. Upon qualification to the BWF World Tour finals, further swab tests will be conducted on Day 22 and Day 26 prior to their return.

For the record, the Malaysian players, coaches and officials will undergo approximately five to seven swab tests.

Malaysian players remain committed and determined to give their all in the name and pride of the Jalur Gemilang. Furthermore, it is the wish of Choong Hann for the players to infuse the months of hard work carried out at the ABM and compete in their first post-pandemic tournament in Thailand.

Everyone at the Association wishes Choong Hann a speedy recovery.

