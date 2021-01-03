Former Philippines head coach Thomas Dooley is set to take over Malaysian Super League side Sri Pahang FC for the new 2021 season which starts next month.

It has been reported that Dooley is already in Kuantan to meet with Pahang officials.

The 59-year-old former captain of the US national side started his career in Germany where he had previously played for Bayer Leverkusen and also Schalke 04.

After serving as the assistant coach of the United States national squad from 2011 to 2012, he served as the head coach of the Philippines from 2014 to 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...