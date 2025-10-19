MACAU, CHINA: Shariffuddin Ariffin. of Malaysia pictured during Round Four on Sunday October 19, 2025 at the Macau Golf and Country Club during the SJM Macao Open. The US$1 million Asian Tour event is staged from October 16-19, 2025. Picture by Paul Lakatos/IMG.

Malaysia’s Ervin Chang turned on the style in the closing round of the SJM Macao Open, carding a five-under-par 65 to finish tied for tenth in the US$1 million Asian Tour event.

Chang was in scintillating form at the demanding Macau Golf & Country Club, handling the windy conditions with aplomb as he nailed six birdies against a solitary bogey. The 27-year-old finished with a 72-hole total of 10-under-par 270 (69-66-70-65) to record his best finish on this year’s Asian Tour.

“I struck the ball really well today, and made more putts today compared to the previous rounds. This is my best finish on the Asian Tour this year so far and, overall, I feel quite comfortable with my game,” said Chang, who picked up a cheque for US$15,268.75.

The top-10 finish catapulted Chang into 78th spot on the Asian Tour Order of Merit from his pre-event 107th position, which will help him get more tournament starts in the crucial final stretch of the 2025 season.

“I tried not to think too much about the Order of Merit today, just because it can really change the game plan, can really change a lot of things out there. But it definitely feels good and hopefully this top-10 finish will give me a better chance to get into more events in the future,” added the 2023 recipient of the Asian Tour’s Kyi Hla Han Future Champions Award.

Fellow Malaysian Shahriffuddin Ariffin carded a closing 69 for a tied 34th finish on six-under-par 274 (68-68-69-69) in his fourth Asian Tour start of the year. Despite playing the final nine holes in one-over-par, the 26-year-old golfer from Melaka was satisfied with his overall performance and how he handled himself over the four days.

“I could have finished better, but I’m still proud of how I performed overall this week. My game was solid and mentally I was in a good place, which is really important on a tough golf course and in testing conditions like this,” said Shahriffuddin, who has won twice on the Asian Development Tour.

The tournament was won by Germany’s Dominic Foos in a playoff over Chinese Taipei’s Wang Wei-hsuan. Wang had shot a stunning final round of eight-under-par 62 for a total of 17-under-par 263, which was matched by Foos who closed with an equally impressive 63.

The SJM Macao Open is jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (MSB), title sponsor SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and IMG, and is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Macau Golf Association.

For the first time on the Asian Tour, fans were able to track their favourite players with the Player Locator. By scanning QR codes at various locations around the course, visitors could access the SJM Macao Open 2025 interactive map to follow the action in real time.

In alignment with SJM’s commitment to the community, admission to the SJM Macao Open 2025 was free.

For more information, please visit www.sjmmacaoopen.com.

