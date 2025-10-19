Chinese teenager Pang Runzhi reinforced her growing reputation as a rising star by winning the Women’s China Open by one stroke on Sunday following a tense battle against defending champion Ji Yuai and Wang Zixuan.

The 18-year-old Pang, who was the co-overnight leader with Wang, was the last golfer standing at Enhance Anting Golf Club after battling to a 1-under 71 in windy conditions at the CNY 1 million CLPG Tour flagship tournament.

With a three-day aggregate of 5-under 211, Pang lifted her second career title following a maiden triumph at the Singapore Ladies Masters last season, and joins an illustrious list of Women’s China Open champions including Korea’s Jiyai Shin, Hyo-joo Kim and Sung-hyun Park, where Shin and Park are former world No. 1s, and Kim a fellow major champion.

“This tournament (win) feels different for me. It’s a completely different experience,” said a jubilant Pang, who earned CNY 150,000 for her triumph.

“I kept reminding myself not to get nervous or be scared. I just focused on my own game and it didn’t matter how the others play or what their scores are. I think my last win was really a surprise as it felt quite unexpected. This just feels unbelievable … I guess I was really lucky.”

Watch video interview with Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia, who speaks about the future of the Women’s China Open here .

Despite swirly conditions which knocked many challengers off their strides, Ji fought gallantly by producing the day’s joint low round of 70 as her bid for a career fifth CLPG Tour victory ended a shot shy while 18-year-old Wang, who entered the week as the Order of Merit No. 1, missed a birdie chance at the last to force a play-off as she settled for tied second place alongside Ji on 4-under.

Thailand’s Sherman Santiwiwattanaphong, who held the lead briefly on the front nine, finished solo fourth following a closing 72 to end the week two shots behind the 2025 Women’s China Open champion.

A disappointed Sherman said: “It’s been tough. I had some bad luck on the 10th hole for my bogey and then hit bad shots on 11 and 12 due to the conditions. I couldn’t quite control the ball. I tried to play my game, I tried to play 100% despite the conditions. It’s still a pretty good finish, another top-5 or top-10 for me which is pretty good.”

Singapore’s Amanda Tan settled for joint 19th place after a closing 76 put her on 220, nine behind Pang, while Malaysia’s Ng Jing Xuen fought to a level par 72 for tied 28th position on 223.



The final round was a cagey affair as the title contenders battled the elements. Thailand’s Sherman, the 2023 CLPG Tour No. 1, was first to get out of the blocks with birdies on the third, fourth and sixth holes but her title hopes vanished with three consecutive birdies after making the turn.

Ji, who won by a tournament-record nine strokes in 2024, threatened to become only the third player to successful defend the title but missed her chance to force a play-off at the closing par-5 18th hole following a wayward second shot which ended in the bushes. She scrambled for a par to end the week on 212, an impressive effort considering she nearly withdrew from the first round.

“When I was standing over my final putt to save par, I thought, ‘It’s a par-5 anyway and Runzhi might make a birdie here. So I just focused on making my own par putt the best I could,” said the 20-year-old Ji. “My physical condition affected my first round. I didn’t get the chance to do a full practice round, only played the front nine and then I had to tee off the next day. I was quite exhausted. During the first few holes, I thought about giving up because I wasn’t feeling well. But I told myself not to quit, and I managed to push through and finish the week.”

Pang turned professional late in 2023 and has now accumulated one title in each year in the play-for-pay ranks. Her putter worked like a charm as she converted lengthy putts for eagle at the par-5 sixth hole and another monster birdie putt on the eighth hole, but it was ultimately a vital par save on 14 which kept her on track for her first Women’s China Open crown.

After hacking out from the bushes after a wayward drive, the powerfully-built Pang nailed a third shot next to the flag to save par which kept her nose ahead of the chasing pack and safely two-putted for par at the last hole to seal her victory.

“I just tried my best to play that shot well, because it was really important,” said Pang of the vital par save. “If I had made a bogey on that hole, things might not have gone as smoothly. Saving par there was definitely one of the most important shots of the day.”

China’s 15-year-old Zhou Shiyuan, who has already won three CLPG Tour titles, earned the lower amateur award after finishing tied 12th on 218.

Leading final round scores

211: Pang Runzhi (CHN) 69-71-71

212: Wang Zixuan (CHN) 70-70-72, Ji Yuai (CHN) 71-71-70

213: Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA) 70-71-72

214: Sui Xiang (CHN) 72-71-71

215: Shi Yuli (CHN) 73-72-70

216: Yang Jieming (CHN) 72-70-74

217: Chonlada Chayanun (THA) 70-72-75, Phisitkhwan Pooratanaopa (THA) 70-74-73, Lin Xinen (CHN) 69-72-76, Anna Huang (CAN) 68-77-72

Selected Scores

220: Amanda Tan (SIN) 71-73-76

221: Ng Jing Xuen (MAS) 72-79-72

For the full leaderboard, click here

Like this: Like Loading...