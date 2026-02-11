A year on from an historic win, Malaysia’s Jeneath Wong is aiming for more accolades as she attempts to become the first player to successfully defend the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship, which begins at Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Jeneath wrote her name into golf’s annals by becoming the first Malaysian to triumph at the WAAP, the region’s preeminent women’s amateur championship, in Vietnam last year.

She faces a stellar field at Royal Wellington featuring 12 players from the top 50 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking, including last year’s runner-up Soomin Oh, who at No. 11 is the highest-ranked player in the field, 2024 U.S. Women Amateur champion Rianne Malixi of the Philippines, China’s Zhou Shiyuan and some of New Zealand’s leading amateurs.

“I’m obviously very grateful to be here as the defending champion. I’m looking forward to this week and it’s very exciting. Playing at a really nice course with great weather, so I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Jeneath at a press conference on Wednesday.

Since the championship’s first edition in 2018, no player has won back-to-back titles, with inaugural champion Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, now the world No. 1 in women’s professional golf, finishing runner-up in her title defence the following year.

A senior at Pepperdine University in the U.S., Jeneath arrived in New Zealand armed with more power in her game and invaluable experience from rubbing shoulders with LPGA Tour stars.

“I think now I’m a lot stronger. I’ve gained a couple more metres, so I think it will benefit me when hitting into the greens with shorter irons,” she said.

At Hoiana Shores last year, Jeneath, powered by a magical third-round 64, edged Korea’s Soomin Oh by a single stroke, earning exemptions into three major championships and other elite amateur events.

The Melbourne-based Malaysian said winning the title was beyond her wildest dreams. “What stands out the most is the overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride I felt representing Malaysia. Winning the WAAP was incredibly emotional, not just because of the victory itself, but because of what it meant for Malaysian golf and for myself,” said Jeneath, who is one of five Malaysians in this week’s field.

“Seeing the support from home and knowing that the win inspired others made it even more special. Personally, it was a moment that validated all the hard work and sacrifices over the years.”

The rewards that followed enabled her to travel the world and play alongside many of the game’s top professionals. “I was able to play the final round of the AIG (Women’s Open) with Yani Tseng. She used to be my idol when I was young, so it was cool to be next to her at that time,” she said.

After the heartbreak of finishing runner-up last year, the highly rated Oh is looking to be third-time lucky in the championship. “I have very good memories from the past two years, and I’m expecting to make good memories this year too,” said the 17-year-old, who is a two-time Korean Women’s Amateur champion and the 2024 World Junior Girls champion.

“I will do my best. A little bit sad about missing the win last year.”

The other Malaysians in the field this week include Charlayne Chong Shin Ling, Nur Maisara Sa’ad, Foong Zi Yu and Nur Diana Syafiqah Abdullah.

The field features 84 players from 25 Asia-Pacific nations who will assemble in Wellington, reflecting both the championship’s competitive strength and its growing regional reach.

The WAAP was developed by The R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) to nurture talent and provide a pathway for the region’s elite women amateurs to the international stage and the rewards on offer are significant. The champion will earn exemptions into three major championships in 2026, the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, The Amundi Evian Championship in France and the Chevron Championship in the United States.

