With the 2026 WorldSBK season set to begin next week at Phillip Island, attention turns once again to what defines the Championship beyond the racing itself. A WorldSBK weekend is built around one idea: fans should feel part of the event, not simply observers. From the moment supporters arrive at the circuit, the atmosphere is open, welcoming and designed to bring everyone closer to the sport. The result is a race experience that feels authentic, emotional and unforgettable.

Step into the world of racing

When fans enter a WorldSBK circuit, they immediately notice how easy and natural it is to move around. The paddock, fan zones and grandstands are connected with short walking distances, creating a fluid and accessible layout. Riders, engineers and team staff walk through the same areas as fans. There is no sense of separation. Visitors get a real look at the working world of a global championship and instantly feel part of it.

At the centre of this environment stands the WorldSBK Paddock Show. This lively stage is one of our most distinctive features and a constant source of energy during the weekend. Fans enjoy live commentary, rider interviews, chat shows, technical explanations and autograph sessions. The Paddock Show is also the venue for the official podium ceremonies. This means supporters do not watch from afar. They stand right next to the teams and riders as trophies are handed out. The celebration becomes something they share rather than simply witness.

With between two and three support classes at each event, including the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR), the on-track action runs from morning to evening. WorldWCR features its own dedicated paddock area, also open to the public, giving fans the opportunity to see the bikes and riders preparing to go on track at close range.

Inside the action: Pit lane and trackside experiences

Throughout the weekend, visitors can join dedicated Pit Lane Walks to step into the Pit Lane, watch crews working on the bikes, and sometimes see riders in their working routine between sessions. It provides a rare behind-the-scenes view that very few world championships offer.

Fans looking for an even more intense perspective can access the Action Box, located in a box and opened on the Pit Lane. From here, they feel hear the live rhythm of Pit Lane operations and experience the race from just metres away. For the most dramatic viewpoint, the Pit Wall Canopy provides escorted access to the Pit Wall itself, where bikes flash past at full throttle during free practice, qualifying and races.

WorldSBK also opens the door to the technical side of the sport. In the Technical Bay, fans can witness the post-session checks carried out by WorldSBK staff, seeing first-hand the production-based machines that form the backbone of the championship.

Celebration: Victory Lane and shared emotion

At the end of each Superpole session and race, the top three riders travel through the paddock on their way to Parc Fermé and then to the podium. This tradition, known as Victory Lane, is unique to WorldSBK and places spectators at the centre of post-race celebrations. As riders pass directly through the crowd, they share the moment seconds after taking the chequered flag. Fans gather along the route to cheer them on, share a handshake or simply celebrate together. Fans then remain close as the top three riders celebrate in Parc Fermé and on the podium, creating shared memories that are rarely possible elsewhere. Victory Lane captures the emotional bond that defines WorldSBK.

Hospitality: Experiences for every type of guest

WorldSBK also provides a range of hospitality options that match different expectations while keeping the same spirit of openness.

The SBK Pit Lounge offers a refined front-row setting with reserved seating, quality dining and guided access points that help guests make the most of the weekend. It is designed for those who want excitement combined with comfort, without losing the connection to the sport’s real atmosphere.

For a more informal approach, The Garage offers a lively lounge located inside the heart of the paddock. Guests here enjoy a relaxed and social environment from which they can follow all Paddock Show activities, watch riders arrive for celebrations and stay close to the flow of the day. Combining food, drink and direct access to paddock celebrations, it is an accessible way to enjoy the paddock from within its most active area.*



*Available at European rounds

Like this: Like Loading...