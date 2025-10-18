The Malaysian trio of Jocelyn Chee, Ng Jing Xuen and Aretha Pan safely made through into the final round of the Women’s China Open on Saturday after surviving tough conditions at Enhance Anting Golf Club.

Chee, who recently won on the domestic Malaysian circuit, was the best-placed Malaysian in tied 32nd position after shooting a second round of 2-over 74 for a total of 5-over 149. The 17-year-old Jing Xuen struggled home to a 79 in a round that featured one birdie against eight bogeys as she stands on 151 in a share of 42nd place in the CLPG Tour’s flagship tournament. Aretha Pan carded a 75 to safely make the cut, with her 8-over 152 total putting her in T52 heading into Sunday. China’s Wang Zixuan and Pang Runzhi emerged as the clubhouse second round co-leaders, with the final round poised for a battle royale with 15 players lying within four strokes of the lead. The 18-year-old Wang, who is currently the CLPG Tour Order of Merit No. 1, fired a second successive 70 to lead on 140 alongside Pang, who battled to a 71 in the CNY 1 million flagship tournament. Thailand’s Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong ground out a 71 to lie one back in tied third place alongside overnight leader Fan Shuangshuang of China, who returned a 75, and another local hopeful, Lin Xinen who shot a 72. A total of seven players will return early Sunday morning (6.45am) to resume their second rounds. The third and final round is expected to begin at 8.15am, with the leaders’ group teeing off at 10.20am. The projected 36-hole cut mark is 12-over. Since finishing runner-up in the 2023 Women’s China Open, the bespectacled Wang has become one of the nation’s emerging prospects with one victory and three top-10s this season and Friday’s card, which included five birdies, one bogey and a double bogey, put her in prime position to claim a maiden national championship. “If I can win again tomorrow, it would mean a lot. It would be a real recognition for all the effort I’ve put in over the past two years. Of course, I know that in golf, everything depends on how well you perform on the day,” said Wang, who lost by two strokes to Angelina Ye Lei in the 2023 edition. With a crowded leaderboard, Wang knows she must keep her foot on the pedal to hold off fellow teenager, Pang and a host of proven winners. “My irons and woods haven’t been as consistent, and I think that might be partly due to some fatigue,” she said. “I’m pleased with how I handled things this week, especially in such windy conditions. I was able to stay composed and manage my shots well. I think that’s been the biggest positive. I’m not putting pressure on myself, so I’m just trying to stay relaxed and stick to my game plan.” Leading second round scores140: Wang Zixuan (CHN) 70-70, Pang Runzhi 69-71141: Fan Shuangshuang (CHN) 66-75, Lin Xinen (CHN) 69-72, Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA) 70-71142: Yang Jieming (CHN) 72-70, Pan Yanhong (CHN) 72-70, Ji Yuai (CHN) 71-71, Chakansim Khamborn (THA) 71-71, Chonlada Chayanun (THA) 70-72, Zhou Shiyuan (CHN – am) 69-73Selected Scores144: Amanda Tan (SIN) 71-73149: Jocelyn Chee (MAS) 75-74 For the full leaderboard, click here

