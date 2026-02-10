Malaysian debutant Nur Diana Syafiqah Abdullah and Foong Zi Yu are aiming to produce their best golf when the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship tees off at Royal Wellington Golf Club on Thursday.

Seventeen-year-old Nur Diana received a late call-up to the elite field and will test her game for the first time against the region’s top amateurs, while 20-year-old Zi Yu plans to play “boring golf” in a bid to challenge for top honours.

The pair are among five Malaysians in this week’s field, headlined by defending champion Jeneath Wong, who became the first player from the country to win the prestigious championship in Vietnam last year.

“I wasn’t in the top five of the Malaysian rankings, so I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” said Nur Diana. “It feels random, but I never thought I’d play in this. It’s a great experience to meet good players and keep learning.”

She idolises Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul, the inaugural WAAP champion in 2018 and current women’s world No. 1.

“Jeeno is my all-time favourite. I like how she manages the course and the way she thinks. I hope I can be very consistent like her one day,” said Nur Diana, who recorded two World Amateur Golf Ranking wins last year.

Zi Yu, who studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, believes her game has matured since her previous WAAP appearances.

“In the past, my mindset was just to make the cut. Now I feel more confident,” she said. “It’s going to be windy, but I’m expecting a fun week. I want to play boring golf, keep things in play and put myself in good positions.”

She attended the WAAP Academy at Royal Wellington last November and believes the experience has helped her prepare.

“The course is looking great and the greens are holding well. The par-5s could be an advantage if I play them smartly,” said Zi Yu.

Zi Yu won the Ram Classic in the United States and posted eight top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events last year. She also finished runner-up at the Dick McGuire Invitational while representing UNLV.

She counts men’s world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and her UNLV coach Amy Bush-Herzer as her two biggest influences.

“Scheffler makes golf look boring, which is how the game should be played,” she said. “And my coach Amy has helped my game so much over the past two years. I’m excited to continue the season with her.”



The WAAP was developed by The R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) to nurture talent and provide a pathway for the region’s elite women amateurs to the international stage and the rewards on offer are significant. The champion will earn exemptions into three major championships in 2026, the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, The Amundi Evian Championship in France and the Chevron Championship in the United States.



The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship is proudly supported by Rolex, ISPS Handa, Royal Wellington Golf Club, Samsung, Hana Financial Group, Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Holdings, Peter Millar, Titleist, Sparms, New Zealand Mercedes-Benz and Tongariro, as well as investment partners New Zealand Major Events and Wellington Council and host association Golf New Zealand.

Like this: Like Loading...