Brad Maloney, the head coach of the Malaysian Under-22 team, has called up 27 players to form the training squad ahead of the qualifying round of the AFC U22 Asian Cup in October.

Phase 1 of the training camp will be held under quarantine for nine days from 30 August to 7 September 2021 with players mostly from the Malaysian Premier League.

In Phase Two, players from the Malaysian Super League and several foreign-based players will join the team from 19 September 2021 onwards.

The Malaysians have been played in Group J of the AFC U22 Asian Cup qualifiers against Laos, Mongolia and Thailand in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from 27 to 31 October 2021.

MALAYSIA U22 SQUAD

NAME AGE POSITION TEAM SIKH IZHAN NAZREL SIKH AZMAN 19 GK SELANGOR FC 2 MUHAMMAD FIRDAUS IRMAN MOHD FADHIL 20 GK SELANGOR FC 2 MUHAMMAD AZRIN AFIQ RUSMINI 19 DF SELANGOR FC 2 MUHAMMAD IZZUL ADHAM SUHAIMI 19 DF SELANGOR FC 2 MUHAMMAD FAIZ AMER RUNNIZAR 18 DF SELANGOR FC 2 MUHAMMAD FAHMI DANIEL MOHD ZAAIM 19 MF SELANGOR FC 2 MUHAMMAD KHAIRI SUFFIAN KHAINEYUSRI 18 FW SELANGOR FC 2 SARAVANAN THIRUMURUGAN 20 FW SELANGOR FC 2 SAIFUL ISKANDAR ADHA SAIFUL AZLAN 22* FW SELANGOR FC 2 MUHAMMAD IQMAL RAMLAN 20 MF SELANGOR FC 2 SYED MUHAMMAD NASRULHAQ SYED BIDIN 22* GK TERENGGANU FC II MUHAMMAD HAIRIEY HAKIM MAMAT 21* DF TERENGGANU FC II MUHAMMAD NUR AZFAR FIKRI AZHAR 21* MF TERENGGANU FC II MUHAMMAD SYAFIK ISMAIL 21* FW TERENGGANU FC II MUHAMMAD MUSLIHUDDIN ‘ATIQ MAT ZAID 20 FW TERENGGANU FC II MUHAMMAD FIRDAUS RAMLI 19 DF JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM II AHMAD AYSAR HADI MOHD SHAPRI 18 MF JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM II MUHAMAD UMAR HAKEEM SUHAR REZWAN 19 MF JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM II MUHAMMAD FIRDAUS MUHAMAD KAIRONNISAM SAHABUDIN 19 MF JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM III MUHAMMAD SHAFI AZSWAD SAPARI 20 MF JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM III MOHAMAD NABIL ASYRAF RAMLI 18 GK SKUAD PROJEK FAM-MSN MUHAMMAD AMIRUL AKMAL SAFARINIZAM 19 FW SKUAD PROJEK FAM-MSN AZHAD HARRAZ ARMAN 18 FW SKUAD PROJEK FAM-MSN MUHAMMAD HAZWAN HASSAN 19 MF SKUAD PROJEK FAM-MSN MOHD AIMAN AFIF MD AFIZUL 20 MF KEDAH DARUL AMAN FC ADAM ROSHAN KRIS AZMAN 18 DF BROOK HOUSE FC (ENG) MOHAMED AMIR MOHAMED FARUK 17 DF CHIPSTEAD FC (ENG)

