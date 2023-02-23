Thousands of people swarmed the Spanish capital to watch the world exclusive of the documentary, which is available to watch now
Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez was surrounded by thousands of fans in the streets of Madrid for the launch of his highly anticipated documentary, ‘Marc Marquez: ALL IN’, a five-episode mini-series that reviews his successful career and, in particular, the 2022 season, in which he made key decisions about his future in MotoGP™.
The series premieres on February 20th on Prime Video and will be available for free and globally on Red Bull TV from June 5th.
The documentary premiere was a complete celebration for fans of the eight-time World Champion and motorcycling in general. A convoy of 350 bikers, led by Marc, traveled through the streets of Madrid during the opening event of the day. The excitement to participate in this experience was so great that the available spots were sold out in just a few hours. The convoy traveled a route of almost three kilometres, led by the official MotoGP™ safety car.
Emotions overflowed minutes later when Marc performed an exhibition aboard a Honda RC213V-S on Madrid’s Gran Vía, one of the country’s most iconic streets, known for hosting hundreds of Spanish film premieres each year. Marc’s exhibition allowed fans to hear the roar of a MotoGP™ machine in the centre of a big city and offer them an experience never seen before in the country.
After the exhibition, the first public premiere was held, with the world premiere of the first episode of the documentary series on a giant screen. Thousands of people accompanied Marc in this experience held in Plaza de España, where he also had the opportunity to address the public and thank them for their support during the tough times. The premiere was attended by MotoGP™ CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, as well as Marc’s brother, Alex Marquez, among others.
“It has been a unique experience, as I like them. Movie premieres are usually in cinemas, something quiet, but I wanted it to be different and be close to my fans. I am very grateful that it has been possible and that so many fans have accompanied me on an important day for me,” said Marquez.
The documentary premiere marks the return of a fully recovered Marc Marquez to competition, having definitively overcome the injury he suffered in the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix. – www.motogp.com