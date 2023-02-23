Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez was surrounded by thousands of fans in the streets of Madrid for the launch of his highly anticipated documentary, ‘Marc Marquez: ALL IN’, a five-episode mini-series that reviews his successful career and, in particular, the 2022 season, in which he made key decisions about his future in MotoGP™.

The series premieres on February 20th on Prime Video and will be available for free and globally on Red Bull TV from June 5th.