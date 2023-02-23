Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) took advantage of the stalemate between Maybank and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to go top of the men’s division of the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023.

The men’s Charity Shield 2023 winners made sure of THT’s place at the top of the standings with a close 2-1 win over Young Tigers as former leaders Maybank were held to a 1-1 draw by TNB in Bukit Jalil.

At the Kuala Terengganu Hockey Stadium in Batu Buruk, the result of the match between THT and the Young Tigers was all settled in the first quarter itself.

It was the home team THT who snatched a double off Jang Jong-hyun’s Penalty Corner in the second minute and then an eight minute Field Goal from Muhammad Marhan Mohd Jalil.

Young Tigers then replied with their only goal of the game in the ninth minute with a T. Perabu’s Penalty Corner.

With the full points, THT moved up to the top of the eight-team standings with 19 points from seven matches while Young Tigers stayed fourth with 12 points from the same number of games.

In the meantime at the National Hockey Stadium, Maybank battled to a 1-1 draw against TNB.

In an evenly contested affair, the battle was decided only in the fourth quarter of the tie with Maybank the first to get on to the score sheet with a Field Goal from Muhammad Izham Azhar in the 53rd minute.

But that advantage lasted only four minutes before TNB replied with the equaliser off Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal’s Penalty Corner.

With one point each, Maybank moved down to second with 17 points while TNB are third with 16 points.

Nurunsafi Sporting remained at the bottom of the standings without a point.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

MEN

UiTM HA-KPT 4

TNB Thunderbolts 0

ATM 5

Nurunsafi Sporting 2

Terengganu Hockey Team 2

Young Tigers 1

Maybank 1

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 1

Like this: Like Loading...