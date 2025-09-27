Check out the full rundown of where the #93 needs to finish to secure the greatest comeback in sporting history.

After the Tissot Sprint at Motegi, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) is on the verge of making more history on Sunday and completing the greatest comeback in the history of sport. Now leading Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) by 191 points, the #93 can take his seventh MotoGP World Championship if he doesn’t concede more than six points to Alex Marquez.

Here’s the full rundown. Marc Marquez will be the 2025 MotoGP World Champion if:

– He wins or finishes second

– He finishes third and Alex doesn’t win

– He finishes P4, P5 or P6 and Alex doesn’t finish better than P3

– He finishes P7, P8 or P9, and Alex doesn’t finish better than P4

– He finishes P10 or P11, and Alex doesn’t finish better than P5

– He finishes P12, and Alex doesn’t finish better than P6

– He finishes P13, and Alex doesn’t finish better than P7

– He finishes P14, and Alex doesn’t finish better than P8

– He finishes P15, and Alex doesn’t finish better than P9

– He fails to score any points and Alex doesn’t finish better than P10

After admitting on Saturday he was feeling some tension but nevertheless coming home in second in the Sprint, the stage is set for the greatest comeback in sport. Can Marc Marquez wrap it up on first time of asking? We’ll find out at 14:00 (UTC +9) on Sunday. Tune in.

