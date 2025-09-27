A Turn 1 crash at Motegi saw Martin and teammate Bezzecchi crash out, with the #1 confirmed to have suffered a broken collarbone.

Martin was making up ground on the brakes before crashing out, with the chain reaction affecting a number of riders and also taking down his teammate, Marco Bezzechi.

Both walked away from the incident but a subsequent medical check for Martin revealed the displaced fracture of his right collarbone. He’s headed to hospital for a CT scan to fully assess the injury, but is confirmed to have been ruled out of any further competition in the Japanese GP.

Aprilia later announced that Martin would fly back to Spain and on Monday, the #1 will undergo surgery for the reduction and fixation of a fracture of the right collarbone in Barcelona.

