The eight-time World Champion will jump back on a MotoGP™ bike for the first time since he won the Emilia Romagna GP in October 2021

Repsol Honda have confirmed that the eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez will make his MotoGP™ return at the first pre-season test in Malaysia next week. The Spaniard has been cleared by doctors after being diagnosed with diplopia for the second time in his career back in October of 2021.

But, after riding at Portimao and then Aragon last week, the number 93 has been given the green light to participate in both the Sepang and Mandalika Official Tests. He’ll join up with teammate Pol Espargaro and begin crucial work on the radically-new RC213V.

A statement released by the team on Wednesday read: “Throughout the winter Marquez has had continual medical checks and consultations to monitor his diplopia. In recent weeks the improvements in his condition saw his medical team deem his recovery sufficient to return to training on two wheels. The #93 first returned to the motocross track before trying the Honda RC213V-S in Portimao and a Honda CBR600RR in Aragon.

“Last Monday, January 24, Marquez underwent another medical check which reconfirmed that the treatment has been a complete success and the eight-time World Champion is in a suitable condition to ride a MotoGP bike.

“Therefore, it has been decided that Marquez will start his 2022 campaign at the first official MotoGP Test in Sepang before heading to Mandalika, Indonesia the following week. This will be Marquez’s first time back on a MotoGP machine since winning the 2021 Emilia Romagna GP ahead of Pol Espargaro.

“The Repsol Honda Team will head to the first test of the new season at full strength with Marquez alongside Pol Espargaro, who enters his second year with the team.”

Marquez will be on track for the first on Saturday, February 5th, with motogp.com the only place for full reaction and analysis to the eight-time World Champion’s second injury comeback in as many years.

Like this: Like Loading...