The #89 attacks Bagnaia on the last lap, Marc Marquez clashes with Diggia and Bezzecchi slides out on an eventful Saturday.

Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) is back on the top step! The #89 put in a stunning performance in the Tissot Sprint in Texas, hunting down early leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), making a brutal move for the lead on the last lap and then crossing the line with seven tenths in hand to take his first Sprint win since 2024 – and first with Aprilia.

In a Sprint that had already been dramatic, the #89 then added to it even more as he binned it after a celebratory wheelie, rider ok. That wasn’t the only drama in an eventful Sprint either.

Bagnaia took second after grabbing the early lead and only losing out on the last lap, with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) completing the Sprint rostrum – but under investigation for tyre pressure.

There was early drama for Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) as he crashed out trying to make a move on Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), collecting the Italian in the incident too, and then Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) crashed by himself with only three to go – from ahead of Martin. Finally, Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) crashed on the last lap trying to attack Acosta for third.

It was a good start from Acosta from P3 but at Turn 1 he had Marc Marquez to contend with, and both the #37 and Di Giannantonio lost out to Bagnaia, who judged the tight T1 apex perfectly. He led the way ahead of Acosta, with Diggia then duelling Marc Marquez over third – the #49 ahead. Points leader Bezzecchi dropped down to P7 early doors.

Suddenly, the first drama hit – and right near the front. Marc Marquez was going for a move on Diggia, the #49 picked it up and then the #93 slid off – collecting the unfortunate Di Giannantonio on the way out. Two riders were out of the podium fight.

Back at the front, Bagnaia pounded on. He had a few tenths in hand over a huge squabble for second, with Acosta leading Mir leading Martin leading Bezzecchi. The group was still close enough to the lead to make it anyone’s to take at that stage, but by six to go, Bagnaia was stretching his legs at the front.

Martin, however, was now the rider on the chase – and Bezzecchi had picked his way through into third, with both Aprilias dispatching Acosta. Mir was shuffled down to fifth, with Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) the rider on his tail.

Bezzecchi was on the back wheel of his teammate with four to go, and after stalking him he got through at Turn 11 in a clean move for second – but didn’t shake the #89. With three to go though, it all came apart in the second sudden splash of drama, and at exactly the same corner. Bezzecchi was out of shape in the braking zone and then suddenly slid out, his second Sprint crash of the season so far. Martin was up into second and the gap just over a second to Bagnaia.

As the last lap arrived, it was all heating up at the front. What had been a comfortable cushion for Bagnaia was suddenly almost nothing, with Martin on the hunt. Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) had stalked his way up to battle and then pass Alex Marquez, and then Mir crashed out at Turn 1 trying to fight Acosta for third.

The #89 homed in on Bagnaia as the tenths disappeared into hundredths, and Martin went for his move at Turn 12 – sitting the #63 up with a clean enough but brutal last lap attack. He kept it steady from there on out to cross the line for an emotional first Sprint win of the season, and first since 2024. It also puts him atop the rider standings.

Bagnaia retained second and Acosta retained third as Mir slid out, with Bastianini getting past Alex Marquez to take fourth. The #73 takes P5, with Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) taking sixth in a little breathing space.

Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) moved up to seventh on Saturday just ahead of teammate Raul Fernandez, with Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) completing the Sprint points.

How’s that for a dramatic afternoon in the Lone Star State? Martin takes the reins despite his post-flag hiccup, and a grid penalty on Sunday drops Bezzecchi to P4 on the grid as he looks to bounce back. Join us for more in the Grand Prix as the dust settles after a stunning eventual afternoon of Sprint action!

FULL RESULTS – Red Bull US Grand Prix Tissot Sprint

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