After four weekends of competition, the PFF Futsaliga presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has firmly blended grassroots participation, elite competition, and a growing community centered at the Philsports Arena, now proudly recognized as the country’s House of Futsal.

With more than 500 players from 32 clubs competing across men’s, women’s, and youth divisions, the league has become a vibrant meeting ground for the futsal ecosystem—from aspiring youth players to seasoned national team veterans.

Weekly matchdays have drawn 200 to 300 spectators, reflecting increasing public interest and engagement in the sport.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/psc-house-of-futsal-elevates-game-as-pff-futsaliga-thrives-after-month-of-action/

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