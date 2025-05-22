Michael Matricciani did not hold back in commending the performance of his charges as Melbourne City FC edged Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC 1-0 in their AFC Women’s Champions League™ 2024/25 semi-final tie on Wednesday.

With both sides struggling to find the back of the net for 90 minutes, the match seemed destined for extra time before Shelby McMahon rescued Melbourne City with a 91st minute screamer, leaving Matricciani ecstatic.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_champions_league.html/news/matricciani-applauds-hardy-melbourne-city

#AFF

#AFC

Photos Courtesy #MelbourneCity

