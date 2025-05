CAVA STORE has continued their sponsorship of the Lao Futsal League for the third consecutive year.

A signing ceremony for providing sports equipment to the organizing committee and match officials of the Lao Futsal League 2025 was held at the Lao Football Federation (LFF) headquarters.LFF was represented by Chanthavong Silimanotham, Deputy General Secretary of the LFF, and Ms. Thidalak Bouabunmi, President of Sao Company.The total value of the sponsorship is 60 million kip (USD 2,800). #AFF#LFF

