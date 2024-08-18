MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 17: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the 13th green during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 17, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama put himself on the brink of FedExCup Playoffs history after a second successive 6-under 64 in the third round powered him into a five-shot lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Saturday. No Asian golfer has claimed a post-season victory since the Playoffs was incepted in 2007 and the 32-year-old gave himself the golden opportunity following another impressive showing at TPC Southwind in Memphis, highlighted by an eagle and five birdies. Matsuyama, a nine-time PGA TOUR winner and bronze medalist at the recent Paris Olympics, stands at 17-under 193, with TOUR rookie Nick Dunlap in solo second after a 66 for 198. Reigning FedExCup champion, Viktor Hovland surged into third place with a 66 while FedExCup leader and Olympic gold medalist, Scottie Scheffler posted a 69 for tied fourth place alongside Sam Burns at 10-under. Matsuyama attributed his strong run to a change of putter, where he currently ranks first in Strokes Gained: Putting through 54 holes, and being injury free. “I am surprised (with the five stroke lead), but I did play well today,” said Matsuyama. “I did put a new putter in the bag, and it’s been behaving very well. I’ve had the putter for a while, and I thought, well, it might be a good week to debut that putter. I have been healthy. I don’t know if that has anything to do with the results. Again, hopefully tomorrow we can just carry on and do the same.” As he enters the finale, Matsuyama aims to convert his commanding lead into a second PGA TOUR title this season following his triumph at the Genesis Invitational in February, and his 10th overall. He is currently the winningest Asian golfer on TOUR. His five-shot margin is the largest 54-hole lead this season and he is 3-for-6 in converting 54-hole leads into a win (2021 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, 2021 Masters Tournament and 2016 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions). The Japanese star traded a birdie and bogey in his opening two holes before striking an eagle on the par-5 third hole, sinking a 15-foot putt after reaching the green in two. From there, Matsuyama surged ahead, extending his lead with further gains on holes 7, 11, 13, and 16, and making a big par save from about eight feet on 17. “I hit a good drive in the fairway, 255 to the pin, 3-wood to 15 feet and made it (eagle on three). It was very important. Got the momentum back and then carried on with the round. That was big,” said Matsuyama. He is enjoying with stand-in caddie, Taiga Tabuchi – who works with Ryo Hisatsune – after his regular bagman Shota Hayafuji lost his passport in London last week and could not travel back to the U.S, as did Matsuyama’s coach. “There’s a learning curve when you have a new caddie and trying to work things out together. But it hasn’t really affected my play. We’re a good team right now,” said Matsuyama. Korea’s Byeong Hun An improved with a 68, climbing 12 places to T31 on 207. Tom Kim, however, struggled to a 73, dropping to T39 on 208. Sungjae Im carded a 70 for 209, tying for 45th, while Si Woo Kim signed for a 67, placing him T58 at 211. All four Koreans are projected to finish in the top-50 on the FedExCup standings after this week, which will see them progress into, the BMW Championship. Third-Round Notes – Saturday, August 17, 2024 Weather: Partly cloudy. High of 93. Wind variable at 10-15 mph. Third-Round LeaderboardPos. Player R1 R2 R3 Total1 Hideki Matsuyama 65 64 64 193 (-17)2 Nick Dunlap 67 65 66 198 (-12)3 Viktor Hovland 70 63 66 199 (-11)T4 Scottie Scheffler 66 65 69 200 (-10)T4 Sam Burns 67 63 70 200 (-10)Aussie ScoresT16 Jason Day 72 67 65 204 (-6)T25 Adam Scott 70 68 68 206 (-4)T39 Min Woo Lee 70 68 70 208 (-2)T53 Cam Davis 70 69 71 210 (E)

