Nine teams will do battle in this year’s Liga Futebol Timor Leste 2023.

The nine competing teams in the top flight are Karketu Dili, AS Ponta Leste, AD. SLB Laulara, Assalam FC, Emmanuel FC, Aitana FC, Akademica FC, Atlético Ultramar/Coração FC and Porto Taibessi.

There are eight teams competing in the Second Division.

And they are Santa-Cruz FC, DIT FC, Nagardjo FC, Lica-Lica FC, Fitun Estudante FC, Zebra FC, AS Marca and Kablaki FC.

#AFF

#FFTL

Like this: Like Loading...