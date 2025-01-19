Mazda Vientiane FC beat Champasak 3-1 at the National Stadium KM16 Outdoor Field earlier today as Ezra maintained their hold of the top spot in the 2024/25 Pepsi Lao League 1.Wilson Chuka Okushi grabbed the lead after 37 minutes as Sulithone Xaypanya then added the second goal five minutes later for Mazda Vientiane to take a 2-0 lead at the half.Even though Champasak managed to squeeze in a goal from Kaiamphone Meunsanith in the 74th minute, Mazda Vientiane took the full points with their third goal of the game through Phupha Phengphet right at the end (90th+1).It was Mazda Vientiane’s first win of the season after ten matches. They stayed second from the bottom of the 10-team league, while Champasak stayed rooted.On the other hand, Ezra’s 5-3 win over Lao Army FC yesterday saw them taking their ninth game of the season for 28 points – three points ahead of second-placed and defending champions Young Elephants FC.Ezra made sure of the full points off a brace each from Damoth Thongkhamsavath (first and 45th minute) and Peter Phanthavong (45th+1 and 75th) and then another from Phattana Phommathep (62nd minute) for the win.Army FC’s goals were scored by Sisavath Dalavong (33rd minute), Tee Sihalath (81st) and Vanna Bounlouvongsa (90th+3). #AFF#LFF

