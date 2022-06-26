Black Steel Manokwari have perched themselves comfortable at the top of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2022 with a seven-point lead over second-placed Cosmo JNE.
And this weekend, they continued their winning run with a 5-2 demolition of Safin United with a double from Evan to be followed by goals from Diego, Di Maria and Adityas.
Singgih scored both goals for Safin.
In the meantime, Cosmo JNE failed to close the gap on leaders Black Steel when they conceded a 4-2 loss to Bintang Timur Surabaya.
INDONESIA PRO FUTSAL LEAGUE 2022
RESULTS
26 June 2022
Sadakata FC 3-4 Halus FC
Black Steel Manokwari 5-2 Safin FC
Cosmo JNE 2-4 Bintang Timur Surabaya
Pelindo FC 4-6 Pendekar United
25 June 2022
Cosmo JNE 1-0 Halus FC
Pendekar United 6-0 Safin FC
Sadakata FC 1-6 Bintang Timur Surabaya
Kancil BKK 3-1 Pelindo FC
