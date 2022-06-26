Black Steel Manokwari have perched themselves comfortable at the top of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2022 with a seven-point lead over second-placed Cosmo JNE.

And this weekend, they continued their winning run with a 5-2 demolition of Safin United with a double from Evan to be followed by goals from Diego, Di Maria and Adityas.

Singgih scored both goals for Safin.

In the meantime, Cosmo JNE failed to close the gap on leaders Black Steel when they conceded a 4-2 loss to Bintang Timur Surabaya.

INDONESIA PRO FUTSAL LEAGUE 2022

RESULTS

26 June 2022

Sadakata FC 3-4 Halus FC

Black Steel Manokwari 5-2 Safin FC

Cosmo JNE 2-4 Bintang Timur Surabaya

Pelindo FC 4-6 Pendekar United

25 June 2022

Cosmo JNE 1-0 Halus FC

Pendekar United 6-0 Safin FC

Sadakata FC 1-6 Bintang Timur Surabaya

Kancil BKK 3-1 Pelindo FC

