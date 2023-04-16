Melbourne City became the first team in Isuzu UTE A-League history to win three consecutive Premierships after Western United shocked Adelaide United with a 1-0 at Coopers Stadium.

Connor Pain’s first-half goal was the difference, which also keeps their finals hopes alive heading into the remaining fortnight of the season, cutting the deficit to three points behind sixth-placed Sydney FC.

Meanwhile, Adelaide’s 12-game unbeaten run came to a close, losing their first game since early January and only for the second time this season on their home deck.

