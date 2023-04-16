Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei are in the chase for a place in the Road to Gold (RTG) Programme ahead of the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris next year.

However, the duo who are currently ranked 22nd in the world, realised that they will have their work cut out for them to be included in the programme to assist potential athletes to deliver the country’s first Olympic gold medal.

“We are aware that we are up against many great players but we will just have to continue to try to improve ourselves, give our best in every competition, and fight for qualification to the Olympic Games,” said Tang Jie, who alongside Ee Wei won the recent Orleans Masters in France.

“If we can be part of the RTG program, it means that our capabilities are being recognised.”

The pair has the opportunity to improve their rankings further when they take part in the Badminton Asia Championship (BAC) in Dubai from 25-30 April 2023.

There are currently two independent mixed doubles listed in the RTG program and they are Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie.

Also listed are Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalists, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik as well as independent men’s singles player, Lee Zii Jia and women’s doubles, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah and men’s doubles, Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin.

The two main criteria for being in the RTG are that athletes must have been medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics or be ranked in the top 10 in the world.

