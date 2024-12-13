As anticipation builds in Australia and across the globe, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 has officially revealed its logo and vibrant visual identity, signaling a new and transformative chapter in the sport’s history.

Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 logo and vibrant visual identity unveiled as preparations gather momentum in Australia.

Australia 2027 marks the dawn of a new era for rugby, with a mission to be more inclusive, exciting, and ambitious than ever before.

For the first time, the men’s edition of Rugby World Cup will feature 24 teams in an expanded format, reflecting the sport’s mission to grow rugby globally.

The “Journey to Australia 2027” kicks-off in January with all qualifiers taking place in 2025 and 12 spots to grab for the men’s 11th

Fans can now register their interest to be the first to know about tickets at rugbyworldcup.com/2027

As anticipation builds in Australia and across the globe, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 has officially revealed its logo and vibrant visual identity, signaling a new and transformative chapter in the sport’s history. This announcement marks a significant milestone, introducing the personality of a tournament that will unite and inspire audiences around the globe as the best teams compete for the iconic Webb Ellis Cup.

Taking place from 1 October to 13 November 2027, Australia 2027 is poised to redefine rugby with a bold vision that embodies inclusivity, excitement, and ambition. With rugby’s global community expanding rapidly, the first men’s tournament to feature 24 teams is dedicated to fostering a more diverse and connected fanbase, breaking barriers while leaving a positive legacy for Australians and the sport across the region.

This growth reflects the sport’s commitment to extending its reach, growing rugby’s relevance and participation worldwide, and empowering more nations to compete at the pinnacle event in men’s rugby.

A BRAND REPRESENTING THE WHOLE OF AUSTRALIA

The new Men’s RWC 2027 brand embodies Australia as a country of light and energy, reflecting the spirit of its people while celebrating its rich heritage and the diverse social and cultural fabric of the country.

The logo draws inspiration from Australia’s natural beauty, with a vibrant orange hue evoking the warmth of its sun and distinctive earth. The lines take cues from the coastlines, layered rock formations, and winding rivers, seamlessly flowing with energy and converging around the Rugby World Cup ball at its core.

The tapestry subtly woven into the visual identity was created by an artist of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, specialising in contemporary Indigenous art. The design takes inspiration from various First Nations artistic styles and textures across the country, symbolising Australia’s land, sea and sky – three elements of spiritual significance in First Nations cultures. Together, the components symbolise the diverse geography of Australia, reflecting a nation united as a whole.

We Are 27 Creative indigenous artist and designer of the tapestry, Riki Salam said: “With permission, cultural knowledge and deep respect, our goal was to represent the diverse Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islands cultures from across Australia in a contemporary design. I’m truly impressed with the outcome and how seamlessly my work integrates into the Rugby World Cup 2027 visual identity, while also contributing to greater global awareness of Indigenous peoples and cultures.”

Rugby World Cup Australia Managing Director, Chris Stanley added: “As preparations gather momentum, we are excited to unveil the visual identity for Australia 2027 bringing the tournament to life for all rugby enthusiasts out there. With its rich cultural heritage and beautiful landscapes, Australia will be a fantastic backdrop to kick-off rugby’s new era of entertainment and openness, and we look forward to welcoming rugby fans and newcomers to this nation-wide celebration of rugby.”

World Rugby Chair, Brett Robinson noted: “Australia 2027 represents more than just a tournament. It is a powerful statement about the future of our sport and the way we can grow the game by making it even more inclusive and entertaining. The expanded format, combined with a fresh, bold vision and visual identity, will showcase the very best of rugby to audiences worldwide and cement its own place in Rugby World Cup history with a fantastic display of Australian cultures and a positive rugby and societal legacy for Australians and the sport across the region.”

JOURNEY TO AUSTRALIA 2027 KICKS-OFF IN JANUARY

The qualification pathway begins in earnest next year with the launch of the “Journey to Australia 2027” for teams that are yet to qualify. In 2025, teams worldwide will compete in a series of regional qualifiers, each striving to secure one of the 12 available places.

Read more about the RWC 2027 qualification process >>

As excitement builds, rugby fans can look forward to unforgettable memories, fierce competition, and the shared joy of a truly global celebration of sport at Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027. To be the first to hear about news, including tickets to RWC 2027, fans can register their interest at http://www.rugbyworldcup.com/2027

Like this: Like Loading...