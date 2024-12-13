Home 2024 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup draw to set stage for Thailand 2025 2024Football AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup draw to set stage for Thailand 2025 December 14, 2024 5 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrint The contenders for the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup™ Thailand 2025 will discover their path to glory when the Final Draw ceremony takes place on Thursday, December 19 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur. Set to be hosted by Thailand for a third time, the 11th edition of the tournament will feature 16 teams in action at the Jomtien Beach in Pattaya from March 20 to 30, 2025. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_beach_soccer_asian_cup.html/news/afc-beach-soccer-asian-cup%E2%84%A2-draw-to-set-stage-for-thailand-2025 #AFF #AFC Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 2024 Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 visual identity unveiled 2024 Top four through to quarter-finals in Shenzhen 2024 Deadlock in Surakarta and Manila MOST POPULAR Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 visual identity unveiled December 13, 2024 Top four through to quarter-finals in Shenzhen December 13, 2024 Deadlock in Surakarta and Manila December 12, 2024 McDaniel’s rocket propels Stallion to PFF Women’s Cup crown December 12, 2024 Load more - Advertisement - HOT NEWS 2024 Early goals give Singapore winning start 2024 Game to Glory: Level Up 2024 Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu gives back to kids with maiden junior... 2024 ‘Much more competition’ within squad after international window – Sermanni