The contenders for the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup™ Thailand 2025 will discover their path to glory when the Final Draw ceremony takes place on Thursday, December 19 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur. Set to be hosted by Thailand for a third time, the 11th edition of the tournament will feature 16 teams in action at the Jomtien Beach in Pattaya from March 20 to 30, 2025.