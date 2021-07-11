The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team and The Sherwin-Williams Company, the leading paints and coatings company, have announced a new partnership. The team and Sherwin-Williams share the objectives of driving technical innovations in the automotive industry, bringing people, products and platforms together and working towards a better, more sustainable and more inclusive future around the world.

Paints and coatings manufacturer Sherwin-Williams can look back on a long tradition in the automotive sector and is one of the leading companies in its field.

There are many similarities between the team and Sherwin-Williams in addition to their constant striving for new innovations and better performance. Sherwin-Williams is committed to a sustainable way of working in all of its business, production and sales processes.

In addition, the Company is heavily involved with its communities and advocates a culture of more inclusion, diversity and equity. To this end, Sherwin-Williams has launched the ‘We Stand Together’ initiative. As part of this initiative, Sherwin-Williams is committed to advancing a culture of inclusion, diversity and equity where differences are welcomed, celebrated and appreciated to positively impact its people and business.

“We’re extremely proud to partner with a groundbreaking team that not only supports Sherwin-Williams drive to redefine, repair and refinish, but our ambition to redefine what is possible,” said Brian Gallagher, President and General Manager, Automotive Finishes division, Sherwin-Williams. “This partnership amplifies our corporate sustainability purpose around our environmental footprint, our product blueprint and our social imprint. By partnering with the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, we look forward to building on efficiencies and product performance to accelerate our customers’ performance – faster.”

“We are delighted to have Sherwin-Williams onboard as a partner of the team,” said Team Principal Ian James. “Their commitment to making a positive impact on the world is something we praise and share as partners. The Company invests in its people and its communities, creating inclusive opportunities. This, coupled with their commitment to sustainability and their innovative approach to performance, further supports the alignment of our combined team.”

Like this: Like Loading...