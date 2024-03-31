Following its market launch in the U.S., the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV (combined energy consumption: 24.1-22.0 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km; CO₂ class: A)[1] is now also available to order from sales partners in Germany and other European markets.

With the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, Maybach is setting a new benchmark in electric mobility. Its elegant design, with customary elements such as the Maybach emblem or the Maybach radiator grille, is unmistakable. The special appearance of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV also includes, on request, the brand-typical two-tone paintwork with its filigree pinstripe. This is available in various colour combinations. The optional Night Series package allows the exquisite aesthetics to be further enhanced with a darker, even more progressive look.

Perfectly orchestrated lighting elements greet passengers as soon as they unlock the vehicle. Another exclusive feature is the standard front and rear automatic comfort doors. The interior is designed like an elegant lounge with a holistic comfort experience for all the senses. A wide range of options for customised lighting moods and Maybach-specific interior fragrancing, combined with a unique sound experience provided by the standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system, ensure tranquility and relaxation. The first all-electric Maybach offers maximum acoustic comfort, especially in the rear, thanks to even more extensive NVH (noise/vibration/harshness) measures. The suspension is particularly comfortable, adaptable and designed with a special MAYBACH driving programme.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is now also available with digital vehicle key. It can be used to conveniently lock, unlock and start the vehicle. All the driver has to do is carry a compatible Apple device (iPhone or Apple Watch)[2] with them. Key sharing is also possible with up to 16 people via AirDrop®, iMessage® or other messaging platforms. Pre-installation for the digital vehicle key is standard equipment in markets where Mercedes me connect services[3] are available.

The most important technical data at a glance

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV has an output of 484 kW and a range of up to 612 kilometres.

It features standard 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV Drive system and battery Drive All-wheel drive E-motors Type Two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) Output kW 484 Torque Nm 950 Rated voltage volts 396 Onboard charger kW 22 AC charging time; three-phase 22 kW h 5.50 DC charging capacity max. kW 200 DC charging time at fast-charging stations[4] min 31 DC charging: range after 15 minutes[5] km up to 230 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 4.4 Top speed km/h 210 Vehicle Length/width/height mm 5,125/2,034/1,721 Length/width/height (USA) mm 5,125/2,034/1,725 Wheelbase mm 3,210 Turning circle with rear-axle steering 4.5°/10° m 11.9/11.0 Luggage capacity L 440 Consumption and range Combined energy consumption[6] kWh/100 km 24.1-22.0 Combined CO₂ emissions6 g/km 0 CO₂ class6 A Range6 km 559-612

[1] The stated values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure. The ranges shown refer to the European market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient use of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.

[2] At market launch, the Digital Vehicle Key is compatible with iPhone 11 and later (except iPhone SE) as well as Apple Watch 6 and later (except Apple Watch SE). The prerequisite is UWB capability. Mercedes-Benz is working steadily to expand compatibility with other devices.

[3] A personal Mercedes me ID and consent to the terms of use for the Mercedes me connect services are required to use the Mercedes me connect services. In addition, the respective vehicle must be linked to the user account. After the initial term has expired, the services can be extended for a fee, provided that they are then still offered for the vehicle in question. The services can be activated for the first time within one year of initial registration or commissioning by the customer, whichever comes first.

[4] The charging times are for a 10-80 % charge at a DC fast-charging station of category “K” or “L” pursuant to EN17186 with 500 A charging current.

[5] At DC fast-charging stations with 500 amps based on WLTP range.

[6] The stated values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light-duty vehicles Test Procedures) measurement procedure. The ranges shown refer to the European market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient use of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.

