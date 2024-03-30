Vietnam picked up their second point in the 2024 International Futsal Tournament when they held Morocco to a superb 3-3 draw earlier today at the Lanh Binh Thang Stadium.

After holding New Zealand to a 2-2 draw in their opening game two days earlier, Vietnam put up another strong performance to hold the world No. 8 Moroccans.

Vietnam are ranked 39th.

The Moroccans, who had beaten powerhouse and world No. 7 Iran in the opener, were served with a rude awakening when Tu Minh Quang fired in a low shot just 22 seconds into the game for the lead.

Mottaki Sbae finished from close to put the score at 1-1 in the third minute of play as Vietnam captain Duc Hoa then restored the advantage with a penalty conversion a minute later.

A simple finish from a throw-in saw Boutraba putting Morocco back on level 2-2 just before the break.

In the 29th minute, Van Tien unleashed a shot in to give the home team the lead once again before Morocco then power played the 37th equalizer through Mouad Sena for both teams to share the points.

In the other match of the day, Iran came back from their first match defeat to beat New Zealand 5-1.

At the end of the second matchday, Morocco are at the top of the standings with four points, while Iran are second with three points.

Vietnam are third with two points and New Zealand fourth with one point.

FIXTURES – 31 March 2024

1400: Morocco vs New Zealand

1700: Vietnam vs Iran

