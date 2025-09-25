Atiruj Winaicharoenchai was rock-steady in typically blustery conditions at Taiwan Golf & Country Club as the Thai youngster shot a solid five-under-par 67 for a one-shot lead over compatriot Jazz Janewattanond on opening day Thursday of the US$1million Mercuries Taiwan Masters.

The 25-year-old from Bangkok closed with a bogey on the final 18th hole, but that could not wipe the smile off his face after a round that included five birdies and an eagle.

Jazz, the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner, made a late bogey on the par-three 17th that denied him from joining Atiruj at the top, but his 68 was still two shots better than American George Kneiser, playing in his rookie year on the Asian Tour, and Japan’s Yuta Yoshikuwa.

Scott Hend, the 2016 Order of Merit champion, was among four players tied for the fifth place at 71 as only eight players managed to break par on a demanding course with the wind gusts reaching 40kmph at times. Also on 71 were Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Itthipat Buranatanyarat, and France’s Joel Stalter.

In its 39-year history, the Mercuries Taiwan Masters has produced very few champions with double-digit sub-par winning scores, but Atiruj was on his way after a round in which he found a way to battle the elements – protect his short putts against the gusting winds that affected the ball flight, as well as its roll on the greens.

After finishing his round that featured four back-to-back birdies from the fifth to the eighth holes, Atiruj said: “It was a day when I easily made a birdie whenever I had the opportunity to do so, and I still could save pars when I was in danger of dropping shots.

“The key was that I took advantage of all four par-fives on the golf course. The eagle on the 15th was a lucky one because I was looking to two-putt a downhill putt, but it went in luckily.

“The wind picked up as we progressed with the round. I just picked my moments. Especially on the short two-three footers, I waited for the right time because the gusts were so strong.”

Jazz, 29 and also from Bangkok, made an early bogey on the par-four third hole, but knuckled down after that and made six birdies, including four in a six-hole stretch from the 11th to 16th.

Runner-up earlier this year at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf in Korea, said he surprised himself with the round.

“The game was not feeling so good (before coming to Taiwan). I’ve had a few top-10s, and a few missed cuts in a row. So, the game has been on a roller-coaster. I really don’t know where I am at, but I am delighted with the start,” said the six-time winner on the Asian Tour.

“I surprised myself with the way I played today. The golf course is playing really tough because of the wind. I don’t know how I did that, but I am pretty happy with a 68 start.

“I did not hit play too bad. I hit some good shots and I hit some bad shots, but I somehow managed to put it together. There was nothing special, nothing that stood out. I just wanted to shoot under-par today, and I succeeded in doing that.”

Kneiser, who hails from Milwaukee in Wisconsin and qualified for the US Open earlier this year, said the conditions were extremely difficult and he would have been happy with a par round.

“Extremely tough. I thought par would be a good score, so to come away with a couple under is a great feeling,” said the 27-year-old, who has previously played on the Korn Ferry Tour, as well as PGA Tour Canada and Latin America before securing his card on the Asian Tour through the Q School.

“The highlight of the round was definitely the two chip-ins I had – on hole 12 and the 18th (both for birdies). This is my first time in Taiwan and I had heard about this golf course last week. I knew the green complexes were challenging and that they were faster and firmer.

“The season so far has been up-and-down. I have made a bunch of cuts, but need to finish better. We are now into the busy part of the season, but I haven’t set any result-oriented goals for myself. I just want to play some good golf.”

This is the 39th edition of the tournament, which has been a part of the Asian Tour schedule since 2000.

Scores after round 1 of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters being played at Taiwan Golf & Country Club – a par-72, 6,963-yard course (am – denotes amateur):

67 – Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA).

68 – Jazz Janewattananond (THA).

70 – George Kneiser (USA), Yuta Yoshikuwa (JPN).

71 – Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA), Scott Hend (AUS), Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA), Joel Stalter (FRA).

72 – Tsai Tsung-yu (TWN), Jeunghun Wang (KOR), Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA), Nick Voke (NZL), Hsieh Ting-wei (TWN), Gabriele De Barba (ITA), Miguel Tabuena (PHI), Hung Chao-hsin (TWN), Poosit Supupramai (THA), Chen Yi-tong (TWN), Tsai Shang-kai (TWN).

73 – Lin Yung-lung (TWN), Warun Ieamgaew (THA), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA), Danthai Boonma (THA), Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA), Liu Yung-hua (TWN), Sean Ramos (PHI), Ervin Chang (MAS), Shinichi Mizuno (JPN), Nitithorn Thippong (THA), Kevin Yuan (AUS).

74 – Manav Shah (USA), Huang Yi-tseng (TWN), Lu Wei-chih (TWN), Bjorn Hellgren (SWE), M.J. Maguire (USA), Huang Chi (TWN), Todd Sinnott (AUS), Charng-Tai Sudsom (THA), Yuvraj Sandhu (IND), Poom Saksansin (THA), Charlie Lindh (SWE), Takumi Murakami (JPN), Ekpharit Wu (THA).

75 – Xiao Bowen (CHN), Tseng Tzu-hao (TWN), Jose Toledo (GTM), Jbe Kruger (RSA), Jaco Ahlers (RSA), Sarit Suwannarut (THA), Hsieh Chi-hsien (TWN), Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA), Settee Prakongvech (THA), Ahmad Baig (PAK), Jonathan Wijono (INA), Yu Sung-po (TWN), Su Ching-hung (TWN), Eduard Rousaud (ESP), Liu Yu-jui (TWN), Gunn Charoenkul (THA), Lee Chieh-po (TWN), Prom Meesawat (THA), Austen Truslow (USA), Travis Smyth (AUS), Shunichiro Morioka (JPN), Jed Morgan (AUS).

76 – Jack Thompson (AUS), Maverick Antcliff (AUS), Wang Wei-hsuan (TWN), Steve Lewton (ENG), Micah Shin (USA), Christopher Hickman (USA), Shiv Kapur (IND), Liu Yen-hung (TWN), Chapchai Nirat (THA), Jakkanat Inmee (THA), Lin Jiu-you (am, TWN).

77 – Miguel Carballo (ARG), Justin Quiban (PHI), He Chin-hung (TWN), Hung Chien-yao (TWN), Jaewoong Eom (KOR), Kao Teng (TWN), Wang Hsi-an (TWN), Roberto Lebrija (MEX), Ryan Peake (AUS), Sihwan Kim (USA), Rashid Khan (IND), Matthew Cheung (HKG), Brett Rankin (AUS).

78 – KP Lin (TWN), Dominic Foos (GER), Aaron Wilkin (AUS), Nathaniel C.Lee (am, USA), Chen Ting-Yu (TWN), Dodge Kemmer (USA), Hsieh Tung-hung (TWN), Chan Shih-chang (TWN), Shen Wei-cheng (TWN), Huang Hsiang-hao (TWN).

79 – Denzel Ieremia (NZL), S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND), Ho Yu-cheng (TWN), Kelvin Si (MAC), Hsu Chih-kai (TWN), Tawit Polthai (THA), Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND), Sampson Zheng (CHN).

80 – Chang Wei-lun (TWN), Shotaro Ban (USA), Yeh Chia-yin (TWN), Rahil Gangjee (IND), Chang Tse-yu (TWN), Liao Ting-yi (am, TWN).

81 – Mako Shapiyate (TWN), Chase Koepka (USA), Lu Sun-yi (TWN).

82 – Viraj Madappa (IND), Hsieh Cheng-wei (am, TWN), Lo Yung-cheng (am, TWN).

83 – Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij (THA), Lin Hsin-yu (am, TWN).

85 – Lawry Flynn (AUS).

86 – Bobby Bai (CHN).

88 – Joseph Miau (am, USA).

END.

Tanapat Pichaikool, Thailand – DQ

Yeh Yu-chen, Taiwan – RT

Charles Porter, USA – RT

Pawin Ingkhapradit, Thailand – RT

