The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have announced a training squad of 20 players ahead of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 next month.

The team had already started training this week at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium.

As preparation for the tournament, Myanmar will play two friendly matches – against Afghanistan on 30 and 31 March 2024 at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon.

For the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, Myanmar are in Group A against host Thailand, Vietnam and China.

It is only the second time that Myanmar have qualified for the continental event with the last being in 2018 in Chinese Taipei.

#AFF

#MFF

Like this: Like Loading...