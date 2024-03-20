The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) launches its Talent Identification Program, a dynamic talent identification initiative that is designed to discover overseas-based players with Filipino parents and/or grandparents to represent the Philippine Men’s and Youth National Football Teams.

The program provides a unique opportunity for skilled and passionate football players based overseas to represent the country on the international stage.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/2024/03/14/pff-issues-guidelines-on-talent-identification-program-for-philippine-national-mens-teams/

