The Malaysian camp ended their journey in the BWF World Tour Finals today when the two national representatives came undone in the semifinals of the meet that was held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

National women’s doubles, Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean could get the better of South Korean pair, Lee Soo Hee- Shin Seung Chan 14-21, 15-21 in the morning tie.

“We did not play well and made a lot of unforced errors. Their movement was too good and that put pressure on us. We were also lacking in our defending.

“When we were in the attack, they responded well and that made it difficult to put pressure on them. We had to use defensive and counter-attack patterns,” said Mei Kuan.

Added Meng Yean: “But we learned a lot during the three weeks here. When the speed of the shuttlecock was slow, we had to learn to adapt as well as improving our mental strength and fitness.”

In the meantime, the hope of another Malaysian pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie to reach the mixed doubles final of the World Tour Finals fell short when they fell to South Korean duo Seo Sung Jae-Chae Yujung 19-21, 8-21.

