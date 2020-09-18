The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) today announced the appointment of Mohd Nasihin Nubli as head coach of the national women’s team with immediate effect.

MHC President Dato’ Sri Subahan Kamal said today Mohd Nasihin, a former national player, was among four shortlisted candidates for the post which included applicants from Holland and England. A total of 23 applications were received with 12 foreign and 11 local applicants.

“We felt that he is the right person for the post. He is familiar with the players and has worked in a similar capacity before,” said Dato Sri Subahan at a press conference after chairing today’s MHC coaching committee meeting here.

Nasihin was the head coach of the women’s team from 2011 to 2016.

“He did quite well then. We feel he can offer more to raise the women’s team to higher levels.

Nasihin’s appointment received full support from MHC’s executive board as well as the other main stakeholders such as the National Sports Council (NSC) and the National Sports Institute (NSI).

Like this: Like Loading...