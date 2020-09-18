Today’s qualifying session at 24 Hours of Le Mans – round 7 of FIA WEC Season 8 – saw the top six fastest cars from each category [LMP1, LMP2, LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am] progress through to tomorrow’s Hyperpole.

Hyperpole, which will run from 11h30 – 12h00 local time tomorrow [Friday], is a new-for-2020 shootout session which will determine the top grid positions for each category ahead of Saturday’s 24 hour race which will be held behind closed doors.

Kamui Kobayashi set the fastest time out of the LMP1 crews early on with a lap time of 3:17.089 in the No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, 0.247s ahead of the No. 8 sister car with fellow Japanese driver Kazuki Nakajima at the wheel.

Third quickest was the No. 1 Rebellion R13 Gibson car, the car benefitting from a brand new engine after sitting out of the majority of FP2.

Le Mans returnees, ByKolles Racing Team were fourth fastest with Frenchman Tom Dillmann setting a time of 3:24.468 in the No.4 Enso CLM/P1/01. Rounding out the top five is the No. 3 Rebellion car. All five cars will progress to tomorrow’s Hyperpole to determine grid positions for Saturday’s race

