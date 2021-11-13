Winter sailing season in Miami, Florida is warming up. The M32 class is leading the charge by welcoming teams to Biscayne Bay for the 2021 M32 World Championships. The regatta is scheduled for November 18-21 with a two-day Pre-Worlds regatta scheduled on the 15th and 16th, but the teams have already been putting in time to get familiar with the local waters and prepare for the competition.

A competitive warm up regatta with new teams on the podium

The National Championships on October 23 and 24, which served as a preview for the World Championships, did not disappoint. Dutch team Bliksem, driven by Pieter Taselaar showed their strengths across a range of conditions to secure​​ the national​​​ title. They welcomed their celebratory champagne wearing bright red hats emblazoned with the letters “MBGA,” for Make Bliksem Great Again.

Taking home 2nd place was Swedish team Inga helmed by Richard Goransson. Goransson and his crew were pleased to keep pace with the American teams who raced all summer for the competitive Midtown Cup in Newport, RI. “Really good racing, just great to see that there wasn’t a massive difference between us and the American teams,” said Chris Draper, tactician for Inga, 49er bronze medalist and veteran America’s cup sailor.

Expect drama at the Worlds

Notably absent from the podium at the National Championship were perennial contenders Convexity and Convergence, led by the siblings Don Wilson and Jen Wilson, respectively. Convexity struggled to find the pace while Convergence is still looking to find their form as a team after a long break. The​​ Wilson siblings may have been o​​ut of the picture in October, but expect both of these teams to come out of the gates swinging when the World Championships begins.

Up against a strong field of competitors vying for the top spot is a brand new boat named Pursuit. Owner Bill Ruh and his crew began showing promise towards the end of this summer. “The reason the boat is named Pursuit is that I am in pursuit of doing better in the class,” said Ruh. And, with Sail GP athlete Rome Kirby as their tactician, you certainly can’t count out this young team. Kirby will be looking to stay ahead of his SailGP teammate Andrew Campbell, who is sailing the world championship with team Midtown Racing. The field is ready to race, drinks are on ice, and there is warm Miami weather in the forecast. This event is stacking up to be a great one.

