JAKARTA STREET CIRCUIT, INDONESIA – JUNE 04: Norman Nato, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, leads Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 during the Jakarta ePrix II at Jakarta Street Circuit on Sunday June 04, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Jakarta, Indonesia, for Round 12 of Season 11 on June 21, 2025, where 22 drivers will compete on the 2.37km Ancol Beach street track in the new GEN3 Evo machine, making its debut in the country.

Season 11 has been exceptionally competitive, with seven different race winners and fifteen podium finishers across eleven rounds, as Nissan Formula E Team’s Oliver Rowland currently leads the Drivers’ World Championship with 171 points.

Beyond the thrilling race action, the Fan Village offers an immersive experience for all ages, featuring Formula E simulators, live music, local artist performances, a Kids’ Area focused on sustainability and innovation, and a food court with local flavours.

After the Sarinah Jakarta E-Prix, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to Berlin for Rounds 13 and 14 on 12th and 13th July 2025.

The action of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship roars back into Jakarta for Round 12 of Season 11. 22 world-class drivers are set to unleash the new GEN3 Evo machine on Indonesian tarmac for the first time in what promises to be another intensely competitive season for the all-electric single-seater championship.

The purpose-built street track brings the best elements of street racing to picturesque Ancol Beach – Southeast Asia’s largest park, which welcomes some 40,000 visitors a day. Unique banked sections, undulations, bumps and a mix of technical and high-speed sections will provide a real test.

The 2.37km, 18-turn circuit kicks off with a tight opening sector after a long run down the start/finish straight. There is plenty of room for manoeuvre into the right-hander at Turn 1 before drivers head into a flowing series of turns that swoop by Ancol Beach City.

The final sector is a tricky complex following a fast right-hander at Turn 12 and another long straight into what will be a busy Turn 13 hairpin. An awkward left-hander at Turn 18 rounds out the lap with a strong slingshot required down the long home straight.

The circuit’s development is aimed at leaving a lasting legacy in the city, breathing new life into Ancol Beach and kickstarting the city’s post-pandemic tourism comeback. The event will be a welcome return to Indonesia for Formula E – the last time the series raced on the streets of Jakarta was in Season 9 (2023-24). City authorities have also earmarked the location as a potential centre for innovation as Indonesia drives towards a complete EV transition by 2050.

The 2025 Sarinah Jakarta E-Prix starts at 15:05 local time (08:05 UTC) on Saturday, 21 June.

LAST TIME OUT IN JAKARTA

Formula E’s inaugural visit to Jakarta in 2022 plunged the championship’s 22 world-class drivers into uncharted territory. A massive crowd and record-breaking live TV audience witnessed a nail-biting finish, with three drivers crossing the line within a single second. Ultimately, Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) skillfully held off Jean-Éric Vergne and Edoardo Mortara to clinch his third victory of Season 8.

The championship’s return in Season 9 marked Jakarta’s first-ever double-header, delivering double the on-track excitement. The opening race saw Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein take the win, narrowly beating Jake Dennis (then with Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team). Maserati MSG Racing’s Maximilian Günther secured third place, having started from Julius Bär Pole Position – a historic moment as Maserati’s first single-seater motorsport pole since 1958.

Günther quickly improved his fortunes on the Sunday by claiming his fourth ABB FIA Formula E World Championship victory and his first in the iconic blue livery of Maserati. This triumphant win marked the first time the legendary trident graced the top step of a single-seater championship podium since Juan Manuel Fangio’s 1957 German Grand Prix victory, en route to that year’s Formula One title.

Maximilian Günther, No. 7, DS PENSKE, said:

“I’m really excited to return to Jakarta. This circuit holds very special memories for me, especially after the success here two years ago, with two pole positions and a race win. Racing in Indonesia is always a fantastic experience — the track is great, and the intense heat adds an extra challenge for us to manage. We’re arriving with good momentum and aim to deliver another strong weekend. I’m looking forward to racing in front of the passionate Indonesian fans, who always give us such an incredible welcome.”

As we look ahead, who will seize the Jakarta trophy this year? Will it be championship leader Oliver Rowland with Nissan, returning favourite Günther, or NEOM McLaren’s rising talent Taylor Barnard, who aims to add a maiden first-place trophy to his impressive collection from this season?

SEASON 11 HEADS DOWN THE FINAL STRAIGHT

As Season 11 heads towards its final few laps, the first season of the GEN3 Evo era has been fiercely competitive. The first eleven rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship have seen seven different race winners and fifteen drivers on the podium, with eight teams represented in the top ten of the Drivers’ standings currently.

Nissan Formula E Team’s Oliver Rowland is currently dominating the FIA Drivers’ World Championship standings with an impressive 171 points, significantly ahead of his closest competitor, Pascal Wehrlein, who sits on 103 points for TAG Heuer Porsche. Rowland’s remarkable performance includes a total of four victories and three second-place finishes this season.

The current GEN3 Evo era of Formula E has proven to be incredibly competitive, with every single team having already achieved a podium finish by Round 9. This underscores the depth of talent and machinery across the championship.

ENTERTAINMENT OFF THE TRACK, FEATURING DJ DIPHA BARUS, DJ UNA AND DJ PATRICIA SCHULDTZ

Beyond the thrilling on-track action, Formula E ticket holders are invited to an immersive experience in the Fan Village, the dynamic heart of every E-Prix. Attendees can hone their racing prowess on cutting-edge Formula E simulators, be captivated by performances from talented local artists, and enjoy the energy of live music.

As part of this year’s official theme, ‘Electrifying the Future’.” Formula E is turning up the voltage with the announcement of three major headliners: Indonesian electronic music icons DJ’s Dipha Barus, Una and Patricia Schuldtz, who will deliver exclusive live performances on the Formula E stage. DJ Patricia recently made an appearance to greet the public during the Car Free Day on Sunday (June 8), alongside Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, and received a warm welcome.

Younger fans can embark on a day of boundless adventure in the Kids’ Area, where activities are thoughtfully designed to foster curiosity, encourage innovative thinking, and advocate for sustainability. For those seeking refreshments, the food court offers a tempting array of local tastes.

SUSTAINABILITY TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT THE SARINAH JAKARTA E-PRIX

As Formula E maintains its position as the world’s most sustainable sport, it continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress. At the 2025 Sarinah Jakarta E-Prix, these efforts are amplified through impactful local partnerships, education initiatives, community engagement, and a strong focus on reducing environmental impact, delivering a legacy that extends far beyond the race weekend.

As Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing city, Jakarta is experiencing firsthand the effects of climate change and rapid development. Sustainable initiatives at the 2025 Sarinah Jakarta E-Prix are designed to empower these communities and to help drive forward a more resilient, equitable, and green future as Formula E continues to accelerate sustainable human progress in a city acutely vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Sustainability and social impact credentials at the 2025 Sarinah Jakarta E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The Sarinah Jakarta E-Prix will be powered by a blend of grid energy and 100% renewable HVO fuel, delivering a low-carbon energy mix that cuts emissions and supports local decarbonisation initiatives.

The Sarinah Jakarta E-Prix will be powered by a blend of grid energy and 100% renewable HVO fuel, delivering a low-carbon energy mix that cuts emissions and supports local decarbonisation initiatives. Better Futures Fund: Formula E’s Better Futures Fund will provide a €25,000 donation to Yayasan Perempuan dan A n ak Amirah. The “ Climateability: From the Margins to the Frontlines ” project aims to empower women, people with disabilities and youth groups most vulnerable to climate impacts, to become climate leaders through inclusive leadership workshops, digital storytelling, training and development of a Climate Sign Language Glossary in Bisindo

Formula E’s Better Futures Fund will provide a €25,000 donation to Yayasan Perempuan dan A ak Amirah. The “ ” project aims to empower women, people with disabilities and youth groups most vulnerable to climate impacts, to become climate leaders through inclusive leadership workshops, digital storytelling, training and development of a Climate Sign Language Glossary in Bisindo During race week, Formula E and Amirah will co-host a kick-off event for the project, including an exhibition and seminar featuring the lived experiences from people with disabilities in climate action. Amirah community members will also attend Inspiration Hour, Change. Accelerated. Live. and the race itself.

Change. Accelerated. Live Jakarta: Formula E’s thought leadership platform returns to Jakarta on Friday, 20th June, featuring a range of expert perspectives from policy, education, sustainability, and motorsport. Discussions will focus on resilience in rapidly growing cities like Jakarta, inclusive climate innovation and the role of the Asia-Pacific in the global energy transition.

Community Engagement

Inspiration Hour: The expanded Inspiration Hour community tour will welcome up to 1,000 local residents, including local community groups such as Amirah. Participants will enjoy a behind-the-scenes experience as a thank you for welcoming Formula E to their city, featuring a Pit Lane walk, watching Free Practice 1 and a rare opportunity to walk the track.

The expanded Inspiration Hour community tour will welcome up to 1,000 local residents, including local community groups such as Amirah. Participants will enjoy a behind-the-scenes experience as a thank you for welcoming Formula E to their city, featuring a Pit Lane walk, watching Free Practice 1 and a rare opportunity to walk the track. FIA Girls on Track: As part of its ongoing mission to empower young women through education and opportunity, up to 120 girls from Jakarta (aged 12–18) will take part in workshops, gaming, and career talks, as well as a Pit Lane walk and a special trophy presentation opportunity.The programme underscores gender equity and education in a male-dominated industry, supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner), ABB (Principal Partner), and Fortescue Zero (Official Partner)

As part of its ongoing mission to empower young women through education and opportunity, up to 120 girls from Jakarta (aged 12–18) will take part in workshops, gaming, and career talks, as well as a Pit Lane walk and a special trophy presentation opportunity.The programme underscores gender equity and education in a male-dominated industry, supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner), ABB (Principal Partner), and Fortescue Zero (Official Partner) Waste4Change Recycling Centre Visit: On Tuesday 17th June, a small delegation from Formula E will tour the Waste4Change recycling centre. This visit highlights effective waste management practices and underscores the role of a circular economy in conserving resources.

On Tuesday 17th June, a small delegation from Formula E will tour the Waste4Change recycling centre. This visit highlights effective waste management practices and underscores the role of a circular economy in conserving resources. School Visit: On Wednesday 18th June, the Formula E team will visit a local high school. Activities will include a panel talk on environmental education and youth leadership, and shared art and cultural exchanges.

On Wednesday 18th June, the Formula E team will visit a local high school. Activities will include a panel talk on environmental education and youth leadership, and shared art and cultural exchanges. Beach Clean-Up: On Thursday, 19th June, Formula E, Waste4Change, and over 100 volunteers, including FE team members, drivers, and local community members, will come together for a large-scale beach clean-up. This activity underscores a shared responsibility for conserving marine habitats and reducing waste, a key challenge for coastal Jakarta.

On Thursday, 19th June, Formula E, Waste4Change, and over 100 volunteers, including FE team members, drivers, and local community members, will come together for a large-scale beach clean-up. This activity underscores a shared responsibility for conserving marine habitats and reducing waste, a key challenge for coastal Jakarta. Paddock Plant Donation: Following the Sarinah Jakarta E-Prix, trees and plants used throughout the event will be donated to local schools. On Saturday 21st June, to leave a lasting legacy, Formula E will host local school students on site for a ceremony to mark the donation.

SCHEDULE: WHERE, WHEN AND HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM THE 2025 SARINAH JAKARTA E-PRIX

The 2025 Sarinah Jakarta E-Prix gets underway on Friday, 20 June, with Free Practice 1 at 16:00 local time. It’s then onto race day, with Saturday 21 June kicking off at 08:00 local time for Free Practice 2. Qualifying will begin at 10:20 local time before lights out on Round 10 at 15:05 local/07:05 UTC.

Fans can view the full race day schedule in their time zone here, or look at the broadcast listings on our website for more information.

