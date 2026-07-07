Mihoko Ishida names squad for AFF Women’s Cup 2026

Singapore Women’s National Team Head Coach Mihoko Ishida has named a 23-player squad ahead of the 2026 AFF Women’s Cup, where the Lionesses will face Laos and hosts Malaysia in Group A.

The Lionesses open their group stage campaign against Laos on Monday, 13 July 2026, at 8.45pm local time, before facing hosts Malaysia three days later on Thursday, 16 July 2026, at 4.45pm local time. Both matches will be played at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

It marks Ishida’s first major tournament in charge since taking over the team, with the 43-year-old Japanese coach retaining much of the squad from the previous international window while signalling room for fresh faces and new challenges ahead.

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