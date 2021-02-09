Top Indonesian men’s doubles pair Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo are gearing up for the German Open next month with an eye on the All-England the week after.

The German Open has been set for Mulheim on 9-14 March while the All England will be held on 17-21 March in Birmingham.

After missing out on the three recent tournaments in Thailand when Sukamuljo failed to recover in time from COVID-19, the 25-year-old is now back to his sprightly self.

“I have returned to training and is now focussed on preparation for tournaments in Europe,” said Sukamuljo.

“There is no special preparation (for the German Open), most of us are concentrating more on the mental aspect because we have not played in a tournament for a long time.

“The focus is of course on the All England. The German Open is just a warm up because we have not played competitively. The goal is the All England, so we have to do it step by step.

“The pair from Chinese Taipei (Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin) have improved a lot and they did very well in Bangkok (to win three titles). Certainly, we have to take note of that.” – By Akira Wong

