MNC TV will broadcast ‘live’ several matches of the Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2020 which kicks off later today.

The PFL and also the Women’s Pro Futsal League (WPFL) 2020 will restart today after being postponed for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first match that will be broadcast ‘live’ is the Kancil BBK Pontianak against Cosmo FC Jakarta to be followed by the Bintang Timur Surabaya against SKN FC Kebumen tie which had been titled the Super Big Match.

SKN FC Kebumen who have qualified for the semifinals will take on Bintang Timur Surabaya who need a win for a place in the final four.

Other matches will be broadcast live on three digital MNC TV channels – namely MNC Sports, RCTI Plus and Vision Plus.

The seventh week of Group B of PFL2020 will be held on 20-21 March 2021 while the semifinals to the finals will be on 27-28 March 2021.

All matches will be held without spectators.

MATCH SCHEDULE OF PFL 2020

20 March 2021 – (Western Indonesia Time)

1000hrs – Netic Cibinong vs Kebumen United

(Live MNC Sports, Streaming RCTI Plus & Vision Plus)

1200hrs – Kancil BBK Pontianak vs Cosmo FC Jakarta

(Live MNC TV, MNC Sports, Streaming RCTI Plus & Vision Plus)

1400hrs – Bintang Timur Surabaya vs SKN FC Kebumen

(Live MNC TV, MNC Sports, Streaming RCTI Plus & Vision Plus)

1600hrs – IPC Pelindo vs Red Manguni Minahasa

(Live MNC Sports, Streaming RCTI Plus & Vision Plus)

1800hrs – Bank Sumut vs Mutiara FC

(Live MNC Sports, Streaming RCTI Plus & Vision Plus)

Like this: Like Loading...