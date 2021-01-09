The 2021 MPT Myanmar National League 1 is set to start in April this year.
This was decided at a virtual meeting held this week between the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF), the Myanmar National League Committee and also the club owners.
Depending on the situation with COVID-19, the MNL is set to last until October 2021.
The first leg of the MNL 1 will all be held in Yangon while the second leg will be held on a home-and-away basis dependent on the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MNL 2 will be held between May to August 2021, the Bogyoke Aung San Shield from June to September 2021, the Women’s League from April to July and the Under-21 Championship from May to November.
2021 MPT MYANMAR NATIONAL LEAGUE 1
Shan United
Hantharwady United
Ayeyarwady United
Yangon United
Yadanarbon FC
Rakhine United
Sagaing United
ISPE FC
Chin Lan FC
Myawady FC