VALENCIA, SPAIN – OCTOBER 28: Felipe Drugovich of Brazil driving the (28) Andretti Formula E Porsche 99X Electric on track during Formula E Pre-Season Testing at Ricardo Tormo Circuit on October 28, 2025 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Valencia for the 2025/26 Pre-Season Test, with official drivers running in six sessions across four days.

With 5,474 laps completed across the field, Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra Racing) set the fastest time of the week in the final session of 1:21.493, with reigning world champion Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) close behind with a time of 1:21.498.

Following a successful debut at the 2024/25 Pre-Season Test, Formula E and the FIA will host a second All-Women’s Test tomorrow, on Friday 31 October, with 14 women drivers from all ten teams taking part in two sessions for the first time, spanning a whole day of track action.

The Official Pre-Season Test at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo was the first and only chance for the grid to run on track together ahead of the season-opener of the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in São Paulo on 6 December.

Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra Racing), set the quickest time of the 5,474 total laps completed in six sessions across four days with a time of 1:21.493. The Swiss driver set the pace in the second test session of the week on Tuesday morning, with the entire field split by less than a second.

Reigning world champion Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team), was close behind Mortara with a time of 1:21.498, set in the final test session of the week. Two-thousandths behind Rowland was Taylor Barnard (DS PENSKE), putting in a time of 1:21.500 on the final Thursday afternoon session.

Rounding out the top five was Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team) and Nyck De Vries (Mahindra Racing) with times of 1:21.502 and 1:21.586 respectively.

Josep María Martí (CUPRA KIRO) and Felipe Drugovich (Andretti Formula E), the two rookie drivers for the 2025/26 season, found themselves in the middle of the pack – a strong showing in a field so closely paced.

Five different drivers set the pace in each of the six sessions:

Session 1: Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team)

Session 2: Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra Racing)

Session 3: Dan Ticktum (CUPRA KIRO)

Session 4: Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra Racing)

Session 5: Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team)

Session 6: Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team)

Edoardo Mortara, No. 48, Mahindra Racing, said: “I’m happy with how the test has gone, it’s given us the opportunity to run through different testing programmes, and plenty of data to take away and analyse.

“The car feels competitive, we have definitely made some improvements, but it’s difficult to know what everybody else has done.

“We are happy and encouraged with the work that we’ve done and now we look forward to starting the season in Sao Paulo.”

Oliver Rowland, 2024/25 Formula E Drivers’ World Champion and No. 1, said: “It’s been a good few days of testing here in Valencia and I felt like we worked our way through the programme nicely. We’ve learned a lot from some challenging moments and that can be a good opportunity as we sit down and analyse everything to further improve and keep up our momentum. We’ve made the most out of our time on-track and I’m confident that we’ll be competitive when we arrive in São Paulo for the opener in December.”

Josep María Martí, No. 3, CUPRA KIRO, said: “I’m very happy with how the pre-season test has gone. We started off in a position where everything was new to me, but as the week has gone on we have improved. Being two tenths off the quickest time was a nice way to end the test and it was all good preparation ahead of Brazil.”

Tomorrow, on Friday 31 October, Formula E and the FIA will host a second All-Women’s Test with 14 women drivers from all ten teams taking part in two three-hour sessions for the first time, spanning a whole day of track action.

Fans can keep up-to-date via Formula E’s social media channels, website and app, which will provide session reports, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes insights from trackside during the four-day event.

