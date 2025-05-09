Championship Standings
- After securing a hat-trick of wins in Cremona, Aruba.it Racing – Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the Championship with 198 points. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) sits second in the standings, 34 points behind the Ducati rider. Bulega’s teammate Alvaro Bautista moves up to third overall, following a consistent weekend in Italy with three podium finishes. With 118 points, Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) stands just outside the top three, while Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) holds fifth and leads the way among Independent riders.
- Since its debut on the WorldSBK calendar in 2021, Razgatlioglu has dominated at the Autodrom Most, claiming eight wins at the Czech venue. Only Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, and Scott Redding have also taken victories at the track. In 2024, Razgatlioglu swept the weekend with three wins. Petrucci, Iannone, Bulega, Alex Lowes, and Locatelli all stood on the podium across the three races. Notable Performances and RecordsToprak Razgatlioglu is now just two wins shy of second on the all-time list, currently held by Alvaro Bautista with 63 wins. Nicolo Bulega will make his 50th WorldSBK start at Most.