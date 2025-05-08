The action has got underway ahead of this weekend’s TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the third round of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship campaign, with two 90-minute free practice sessions today.

QATAR WINNERS KICK OFF WEEKEND ON TOP IN FP1 AT SPA

In warm and sunny conditions, the #50 Ferrari AF Corse entry driven by Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen emerged at the head of the timing screens, peaking with a best lap of 2:02.835s set by Antonio Fuoco.

The Prancing Horse continues its excellent start to the 2025 season, as it attempts to hunt down a hat-trick of victories in Belgium after successes in Qatar and Italy.

Making it a one-two in FP2 was the #83 AF Corse Ferrari, as Robert Kubica lapped just 0.222s shy of the top spot.

The #36 Alpine Hypercar, which claimed a memorable podium at Imola last time out, continued its impressive form as Mick Schumacher set a 2:03.094s late in the session to claim the third-fastest lap.

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies showed promising early pace again as the pair of 9X8 prototypes placed fourth and fifth, spearheaded by Paul di Resta’s 2:03.294s effort in the #93 entry.

The second of the Peugeots piloted by local ace Stoffel Vandoorne, Loïc Duval and Malthe Jakobsen was fifth, as the Dane posted the best lap for the #94 car on 2:03.573s.

A mere half-a-second blanketed the top four cars in the ultra-tight LMGT3 category, with the Akkodis ASP Lexus squad again featuring prominently in the final order.

The #78 RC F LMGT3 ultimately sat at the top of the times as a fastest lap of 2:18.432s was completed by Finn Gehrsitz to just shade the #21 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3 driven by François Heriau, Alessio Rovera and Simon Mann, whose best time was set by the Italian.

The sister #87 Lexus placed third, with Clemens Schmid, José María López and Petru Umbrarescu similarly targeting a champagne celebration on Saturday evening. The Argentine ace posted the quickest lap for the #87 car.

In fourth position was the leading Proton Competition Ford Mustang, the #88 car campaigned by Stefano Gattuso, Dennis Olsen and Giammarco Levorato. Olsen claimed the best time for that car with a lap of 2:18.969s.

Like this: Like Loading...