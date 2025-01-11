Get to know the brains of the operations behind our ultra-quick on track superstars.
As the 2025 MotoGP™ season races into view, it’s not just the riders stealing the spotlight. Behind every champion is a Crew Chief—the mastermind fine-tuning bikes for peak performance. These behind-the-scenes heroes hold the keys to victory, crafting strategies and setups that make or break a race.
Ready to see who’s guiding your favourite riders this season? Check out the full lineup of MotoGP™ crew chiefs and their riders for 2025 below!
|Team
|Rider
|Crew Chief
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Christian Gabbarini
|Marc Marquez
|Marco Rigamonti
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Massimo Branchini
|Franco Morbidelli
|Matteo Flamigni
|Gresini Racing MotoGP™
|Alex Marquez
|Donatello Giovanotti
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Frankie Carchedi
|Aprilia Racing
|Jorge Martin
|Daniele Romagnoli
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Francesco Venturato
|Trackhouse Racing
|Raul Fernandez
|Noé Herrera
|Ai Ogura
|Giovanni Mattarollo
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™
|Fabio Quartararo
|Diego Gubellini
|Alex Rins
|David Munoz
|Prima Pramac Yamaha
|Miguel Oliveira
|Luca Ferraccioli
|Jack Miller
|Giacomo Guidotti
|Factory Honda Team
|Joan Mir
|Santi Hernandez
|Luca Marini
|Christian Pupulin
|LCR Honda Team
|Johann Zarco
|David Garcia
|Somkiat Chantra
|Klaus Nohles
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|Brad Binder
|Andres Madrid
|Pedro Acosta
|Paul Trevathan
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|Enea Bastianini
|Alberto Giribuola
|Maverick Viñales
|Manu Cazeaux