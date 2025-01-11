Get to know the brains of the operations behind our ultra-quick on track superstars.

As the 2025 MotoGP™ season races into view, it’s not just the riders stealing the spotlight. Behind every champion is a Crew Chief—the mastermind fine-tuning bikes for peak performance. These behind-the-scenes heroes hold the keys to victory, crafting strategies and setups that make or break a race.

Ready to see who’s guiding your favourite riders this season? Check out the full lineup of MotoGP™ crew chiefs and their riders for 2025 below!

TeamRiderCrew Chief
Ducati Lenovo TeamFrancesco BagnaiaChristian Gabbarini
 Marc MarquezMarco Rigamonti
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing TeamFabio Di GiannantonioMassimo Branchini
 Franco MorbidelliMatteo Flamigni
Gresini Racing MotoGP™Alex MarquezDonatello Giovanotti
 Fermin AldeguerFrankie Carchedi
Aprilia RacingJorge MartinDaniele Romagnoli
 Marco BezzecchiFrancesco Venturato
Trackhouse RacingRaul FernandezNoé Herrera
 Ai OguraGiovanni Mattarollo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™Fabio Quartararo Diego Gubellini
 Alex RinsDavid Munoz
Prima Pramac YamahaMiguel OliveiraLuca Ferraccioli
 Jack MillerGiacomo Guidotti
Factory Honda TeamJoan MirSanti Hernandez
 Luca MariniChristian Pupulin
LCR Honda TeamJohann ZarcoDavid Garcia
 Somkiat ChantraKlaus Nohles
Red Bull KTM Factory RacingBrad BinderAndres Madrid
 Pedro AcostaPaul Trevathan
Red Bull KTM Tech3Enea BastianiniAlberto Giribuola
 Maverick ViñalesManu Cazeaux
