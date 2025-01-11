Get to know the brains of the operations behind our ultra-quick on track superstars.

As the 2025 MotoGP™ season races into view, it’s not just the riders stealing the spotlight. Behind every champion is a Crew Chief—the mastermind fine-tuning bikes for peak performance. These behind-the-scenes heroes hold the keys to victory, crafting strategies and setups that make or break a race.

Ready to see who’s guiding your favourite riders this season? Check out the full lineup of MotoGP™ crew chiefs and their riders for 2025 below!

Team Rider Crew Chief Ducati Lenovo Team Francesco Bagnaia Christian Gabbarini Marc Marquez Marco Rigamonti Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Fabio Di Giannantonio Massimo Branchini Franco Morbidelli Matteo Flamigni Gresini Racing MotoGP™ Alex Marquez Donatello Giovanotti Fermin Aldeguer Frankie Carchedi Aprilia Racing Jorge Martin Daniele Romagnoli Marco Bezzecchi Francesco Venturato Trackhouse Racing Raul Fernandez Noé Herrera Ai Ogura Giovanni Mattarollo Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Fabio Quartararo Diego Gubellini Alex Rins David Munoz Prima Pramac Yamaha Miguel Oliveira Luca Ferraccioli Jack Miller Giacomo Guidotti Factory Honda Team Joan Mir Santi Hernandez Luca Marini Christian Pupulin LCR Honda Team Johann Zarco David Garcia Somkiat Chantra Klaus Nohles Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Brad Binder Andres Madrid Pedro Acosta Paul Trevathan Red Bull KTM Tech3 Enea Bastianini Alberto Giribuola Maverick Viñales Manu Cazeaux

