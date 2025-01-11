Day 4, Quarter Finals, Macao Match Cup. Macao, China. January 11, 2025.

The penultimate day of the 2025 Macao Match Cup saw the completion of the Quarter-finals stage of the event with Great Britain’s Ian Williams, USA’s Chris Poole and Gavin Brady, and New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson securing wins in their respective matches to secure valuable spots in the Semi-finals.

As the day closed, Williams leads Poole 2-0 in the first-to-three point Semi-finals, and Egnot-Johnson leads 2-0 against Brady in the second pairing.

Today started as Quarter final day at the Macao Match Cup, the opening event of the 2025 World Match Racing Tour, with eight teams startingthe day still in the contest after the round robin series.

Top placed Ian Williams from Great Britain chose to race against the 8th placed skipper from the round robin stage, Max Paul from Australia (Bombora Racing). USA’s Gavin Brady opted for Maxime Mesnil from France, and New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson selected Itay’s Rocco Attili, leaving Pauline Courtois against Chris Poole in the final pairing.

With ideal conditions and a good 10 to 15 knot breeze, boat handling was crucial today in the fleet of Far East 28’s boats to ensure teams could maximise the performance of the boats.

In the first Quarter-final match, Egnot-Johnson’s Knots Racing looked to be in control against second seed, Italy’s Rocco Attili, however in the second match, both teams collided.

Egnot-Johnson went on to lead 2-0 against Attili, and they quickly wrapped up the third match with more penalties forced on their Italian opponent, securing Egnot-Johnson’s place in the Semi-final.

The second pairing saw the two match racing world number #1 ranked sailors, Chris Poole and Pauline Courtois go head-to-head again, with a first win to Courtois.

Poole recovered to win the second match and went on to win the third match to go 2-1, leaving Courtois with a must win fourth match.

But it was not to be for Courtois, as Poole took control in match 4, forcing the French team wide of the final windward mark and heading over the line to clinch a 3-1victory.

The last Quarter-final pairing saw current match racing world champion Ian Williams up against 23 year old Max Paul from Australia skippering in his first World Match Racing Tour championship event.

The match was a masterclass from the experienced British skipper and his Pindar by Manuport Logistics team, who were able to maintain their undefeated streak to complete a 3-0 win against the Australian skipper.

