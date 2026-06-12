Aaron Durogati performs during the Red Bull 24-Hour Hike-and-Fly World Record in Oye, Norway on June 8, 2026 // Daniele Molineris / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202606090450 // Usage for editorial use only //

Reigning Red Bull X-Alps champion Aaron Durogati set a new Hike-and-Fly World Record across June 7 and 8 after the Italian paraglider covered the equivalent height of more than two Mount Everests in less than 24 hours on Norway’s Slogen Mountain. Here is all you need to know:



– The two-time world champion has spent more than two decades exploring the Alps with the Dolomites – near his Merano home – serving as his ultimate playground, however he targeted the Scandinavian country of Norway and the Slogen mountain rising up from Hjørundfjorden for his latest thrilling feat.



– One of the sport’s leading hike-and-fly athletes, Durogati has a long track record in big-mountain endurance challenges and high-level competition including tackling the gruelling Red Bull X-Alps event – the world’s toughest adventure race – which he finally won last year after years of trying.



– The Hike-and-Fly discipline traces back to 2014 when Austrian athlete Florian Ebenbichler recorded 8,860 metres of vertical gain in 24 hours using an ultralight paraglider, the record extended to 17,534 metres in 2024 by Tanguy Renaud-Goud – another Red Bull X-Alps pilot and endurance athlete.



– Durogati’s aim for his World Record attempt centred on accumulating as much vertical gain as possible within a 24-hour period by hiking up the mountain and then flying back down by paraglider.



– It was not plain sailing for the veteran paraglider, tricky wind conditions, the demands of night flying, a meticulously planned nutrition intake and the need for ultralight equipment all factored in as he ventured north to Norway where 24-hour daylight could maximise efficiency and mitigate risk.



– Much like the attempt by Kilian Jornet, the ‘GOAT’ of mountain endurance, Durogati decided to take on the Slogen course that followed a 2.57km route with approximately 1,080 metres of vertical gain per ascent, starting almost at sea level and rising directly from the stunning Norwegian fjord.



– Despite taxing moments of fatigue and rain showers, Durogati completed the course in just under 24 hours, reaching a maximum paragliding speed of 86 km/h and covering an impressive total distance of 103km .



– The climb was more than twice the height of Mount Everest (8,848.86m) with 19,424 metres of total ascent, which smashed the previous record by 1,890 metres.



– After completing 18 climbs – each around 1,080 metres – at an average ascent rate of 900 metres per hour, the 41-year-old said: “There were a couple of hard moments, already after 4000-5000 vertical metres I got really tired, especially thinking about the 20 hours I had left, but I tried to stay really focused on every lap, every step.”



– In terms of what helped him stay focused, he added: “I also tried to divide the ascent in little pieces and be really precise, efficient and fast during flying. It was tough, but I had really good support which kept me motivated throughout.”



– Looking back at what preparation served him best, he revealed: “It was the full package, I worked really hard on my strength, my physical preparation. I built a few special paragliders for this project, special backpacks and harnesses. I know that out of 18 laps, every 10 seconds I’m able to save here and there, will in the end make up to 1-1,5 minutes times the 18 laps, and that might make the difference between having a world record or not so I was really motivated to be as efficient.”



– With another incredible feat added to his remarkable résumé, he said: “It feels really amazing as it was a long-term project. I’m racing a lot and to pull off this whole project I needed about 3/4 of a year, and the right location and a good team. It was something that was missing in my career, and this year I found the motivation, the place and the time. In the last 24 hours, everything came together.”



Key Facts – Aaron Durogati’s 24H Hike-and-Fly World Record

Record: New 24-hour Hike-and-Fly World Record

New 24-hour Hike-and-Fly World Record Total ascent: 19,424 metres

19,424 metres Previous record: 17,534 metres

17,534 metres Margin beaten: +1,890 metres

Start time: June 7th at 12pm CEST

June 7th at 12pm CEST Finish time: June 8th at 11.42am CEST

June 8th at 11.42am CEST Time to complete: 23 hours 42 minutes

Number of climbs: 18 ascents

18 ascents Average vertical gain per climb: 1,080 metres

1,080 metres Average ascent rate: 900 m/h

900 m/h Location: Slogen Mountain, Norway

Slogen Mountain, Norway Date: 7–8 June 2026

7–8 June 2026 Max paragliding speed: 86 km/h

86 km/h Total distance covered: 103 kilometres (hiking + flying)

103 kilometres (hiking + flying) Equivalent vertical height: More than 2 × Mount Everest

More than 2 × Mount Everest Average heart rate: 118 bpm

118 bpm Max heart rate: 158 bpm

158 bpm Energy: 10K kcal consumed, 11K kcal burned

10K kcal consumed, 11K kcal burned Suggested recovery time: 119 hours

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