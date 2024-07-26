WorldSBK and the Aragon Government have reached an agreement that will see the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship visit the MotorLand Aragon circuit in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

A mainstay on the WorldSBK calendar since 2011, MotorLand Aragon has recently undergone an extensive refresh over three months. More than 75,000 m² of the track has been resurfaced, and new kerbs totalling 700m in length have been installed. In accordance with FIM standards, several run-off areas have been updated, and new colours have been applied to highlight track limits.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director

“We are delighted to secure the future of WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon. Its spectacular layout makes it a favourite among motorcycle fans, producing thrilling races and presenting a significant challenge to all competitors. Additionally, the venue boasts excellent facilities overall. The recent upgrades underscore MotorLand Aragon’s and the region’s commitment to supporting world-class racing.”

Manuel Blasco, MotorLand Aragon President

“With this new three-year contract, we provide stability to the circuit’s calendar. This event is very important for the image of Aragon, as it brings nearly 30,000 attendees to our facilities. We are also very satisfied with the resurfacing of the circuit, which ensures that MotorLand meets the highest quality standards for welcoming our visitors.”

MotorLand Aragon will host Round 10 of the 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, featuring all three categories and the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup, promising an action-packed weekend from 27th-29th September.

