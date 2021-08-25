The French lubricant company strengthen its relationship with WorldSBK securing naming rights for their home round in Magny-Cours

Motul is set to be the Event Main Sponsor for the French Round held from the 3rd to the 5th of September at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours. The French circuit has hosted many exciting and dramatic Rounds in WorldSBK history, including some title-deciding races, and promises to be an exciting event with a special atmosphere as the battle for the Championship continues.

Founded in 1853, Motul produces high-performance motor oil and industrial lubricants, with the French company reaching out worldwide with a presence in over 160 countries.

The company is always in a quest for development and innovation, values which are also shared by the WorldSBK Championship.

The lubricants company has a long history in motorsport and has been the Championship Title Sponsor since 2016.

Proximity and accessibility are the key words that define its philosophy in the Championship and this Event Main Sponsor agreement enhances the strong bond between the world’s fastest production-based Championship and the French company.

The company will be sharing their experience at the Motul Action Box in the paddock, ensuring a stunning and unforgettable race weekend to WorldSBK fans attending the French Round.

